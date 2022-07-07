Clinton County real estate purchases

This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Maureen A. Wells to Brandon Lee Constable, 302 Lazenby Street in Blanchester, 0.3 acre, $150,000.

Heather A. Hall to Gwyn L. Jeans and Michael R. Orebaugh, 168 Woodland Drive in Wilmington, $130,800.

Deanna A. Montiel to Stephen D. Cullum, 251 Greene Road in Clark Township, 2.7 acres, $240,000.

Harriett Ann Van Pelt, Gary Wayne Van Pelt TA, Mary Allice Hibbs, Noel R. Van Pelt and Timothy K. Van Pelt to Matthew Logan Keaton and Brittani Ann Keaton, 663 North Walnut Street in Wilmington, $50,000.

Susie E. Starkey to Butcher Property Group LLC, 765 North South Street in Wilmington, $60,000.

Cleve V. Stewart and Jeri C. Stewart Trust to Webbland Properties LLC, two U.S. 22 / S.R. 3 properties and a Hale Road property all in Adams Township, 86.5 acres, $622,500.

Pamela M. and Walter T. Cross to Nelson A. Strinko and Justin Wright, 214 East Center Street and two other East Center Street properties all in Blanchester, $195,000.

Mark S. and Cynthia K. Garen to Jason N. and Toni C. Bingham, 2601 Bernard Road in Green Township, 2.1 acres, $300,000.

Mark A. Germann to Christopher David and Heather Nicole Durflinger, 1890 Rapid Ford Road in Clark Township, 6.4 acres, $190,000.

MDM Properties LLC to Windsor 22 LLC, 140 Randolph Street in Wilmington, 0.3 acre, $225,000.

JMP rentals LLC to Terreva Jean Barnett, 104 Linton Avenue and one other Linton Avenue property both in Clarksville, $45,000.

Bill D. Marine, Waldmann Keyston Inheritance Trust, Andrew R. Klepper, Martin D. Mitchener, Crystal Mitchener, Janet M. Mitchener, and Richard K. Mitchener to Samantha and Zackory Adams, 1565 Gurneyville Road and one other Gurneyville Road property both in Union Township, 10 acres total, $360,000.

Victor L. and Gloria J. Tissandier to Kiah Tissandier and James Tissandier and Sandra Tissandier, 2156 Chaney Road in Jefferson Township, 5 acres, $180,000.

DSH & Sons Properties LLC to Angel M. Voris, 282 B Street and seven other B Street properties all in Wilmington, $142,000.

Robert D. and Geral L. Hedrick to Joseph G. and Danielle R. Wood, 877 Fayetteville Road in Marion Township, 4.3 acres, $160,000.

Bryan C. Moore to Jacqueline Soete, 1381 Meadow Ridge Circle and one other Meadow Ridge Circle property, 0.2 acre, $292,022.

JAW Acquisitions LLC to Marcus Alexander Stewart and Stacey Rae-Anna Nance, 444 North Spring Street in Wilmington, $179,000.

Lou Anne Wood to Jason Wall, 2936 U.S. Route 68 in Union Township, 0.8 acre, $165,900.

James W. Brausch, Trustee to Mikki Fassler, 509 Prairie Avenue in Wilmington, $179,000.

Delmas King Jr. and Lynne S. King to Jacqueline Timko, 686 Prairie Avenue in Wilmington, $65,000.

Joyce L. Peters to S. Diane Ewing, Trustee, 17 Meadow Run Trail in Wilmington, $225,000.

Thomas R. South LT to Medway-Horizon Properties LLC, 73 North College Street in Sabina, 0.3 acre, $90,000.

Ronnie Martin to Laura Eddlemon, 347 North Spring Street in Wilmington, $145,000.

Deborah Ward Beard ½ interest and Eric E. Beard ½ interest to James W. Shedden, 1212 Farmers Road in Washington Township, 5 acres, $25,000.

Nina N. Hairfield to Mary Jo Tuller, 291 School Road in Green Township, 3.1 acres, $140,000.

Diane M. Lehmann to Dean Johnson Finelli and Rae Ann Finelli, 409 Port William Road in Liberty Township, 2.1 acres, $319,000.

Gary Warren to Mark A. and Colleen E. Germann, 265 North Spring Street in Wilmington, 0.2 acre, $205,000.

VRMTG Asset Trust to Tsouthall Training and Investments Inc., 115 Cuba Avenue and one other Cuba Avenue property both in Midland, 0.4 acre total, $36,400.

Noah E. Planck to Argent Securities Inc., 640 Lytle Place and one other Lytle Place property in Wilmington, 0.2 acre total, $65,000.

Carol L. and Dennest K. Thompson to Michael and Virginia Monteith, 1874 Worthington Road in Washington Township, $65,000.

Young FRLT to Randy C. Reveal and Dorothy R. Reveal and Taylor Skye Marie Brown, 5204 Jonesboro Road in Clark Township, 1.1 acres, $15,000.

DSH & Sons Properties LLC to Elm Companies LLC, 44 A Street in Wilmington, $108,500.

Jeanette Jones to Michael W. and Karla Lynn Collins, 7773 State Route 123 in Blanchester, 4.5 acres, $260,000.

Wallace FRLT to Kenneth G. Patterson and Kevin W. Thomas, 601 North Walnut Street and one other North Walnut Street property both in Wilmington, 0.2 acre total, $300,000.

Aretta Ball and Denny Elmer Harris and Amanda Harris to Emily and David L. Wiseman, 258 Circle Drive in New Vienna, $104,000.

Raymond A. and Deborah S. Sarkees to Robin R. and Larry E. Hastings, 366 North Mulberry Street in Wilmington, 0.1 acre, $115,000.

Briten W. Kessler to Chad and Madison Emmons, 6275 State Route 350 in Green Township and one other State Route 350 property but this one in Washington Township, 2 acres total, $230,000.

Herschel J. Parker to LEK Enterprise LLC, 512 East Main Street in Blanchester, $159,000.

