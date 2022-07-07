‘Township Talks’ focus on local history

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Historical and Genealogical Societies hosted their first summer “Township Talk” event on Saturday, June 25 at the History Center as a way to celebrate the county’s rich township history.

Over 20 guests stopped by throughout the day to learn more about the areas of Clark, Green, Jefferson, and Washington townships. Memorabilia items, such as basketball trophies, vintage photos, newspaper clippings, yearbooks, and even an 1850s Moon Mill Stencil from New Vienna were on display.

Free mini tours of the museum’s 1830s historic home were given as well. Melinda Danenbergs shared items from Westboro and Midland while township trustee Donna Lansing supplied objects from the Jefferson Township office.

The “Township Talk” events are hosted on the last Saturday of each month between June-September, and all ages (including children) are welcome to attend for free.

A special thank you to Beth Mitchell, Frances Sharp, Bev and John Beireis, and volunteers who helped to make the event a success.

To learn more about the events, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or call 937-382-4684.

The “Township Talks” series began recently at the History Center. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_IMG_2165.jpeg The “Township Talks” series began recently at the History Center. Submitted photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_IMG_2175.jpeg Submitted photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_IMG_2182.jpeg Submitted photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_IMG_2183.jpeg Submitted photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_IMG_2173.jpeg Submitted photo

Submitted article