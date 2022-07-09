2022 Clinton County Fair now open!

The 2022 Clinton County Fair Business / Organization Award goes to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office which provides security at the fair. From left are Fair Board member Shane Smith, Lt. Michael “Mike” Kassinos, and Deputy Tim Smith.

Pictured are the 2022 Junior Fair King Jacob Lansing and Junior Fair Queen Jenna Allemang.

On behalf of Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, his Southwest Regional Liaison Ryan Holiday, left, extends best wishes to the Fair Board for an enjoyable county fair week. Accepting is Fair Board President Jason Vance.

Two occupants of the county commissioners office — current Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed, left, and former Clinton County Commissioner Mike Curry — catch up with each other in a golf cart. Curry was driving the golf cart as a member of the Port William Lions Club to provide a transportation service to fairgoers between the parking lots and the midway.

Following some remarks Saturday morning at the opening ceremony by Clinton County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) President Jason Vance and Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed, Fair Board members and others gathered around the flag pole near the front entrance of the fairgrounds for a group photo. Also pictured is the Color Guard from Wilmington American Legion Post 49 who raised a U.S. flag on the pole and brought it back down to half-staff in tribute to the assassinated former prime minister of Japan. Major attractions Saturday evening are the demolition derby at the grandstand at 7 p.m., and two shows by Cream Camino at the Dealership Building at 7 and 9 p.m.