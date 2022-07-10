Posted on by

Clinton County Jr. Fair Horse Show ‘22

Fowler Memorial Horsemanship Championship Trophy winner Kami Kile and her horse, Blaze.

Peyton Ober showing her horse, Turbo.


Pre-4Hers, some Cloverbuds, showing in the stick horse class.


Ella Seesing riding her horse, Grace Under Fire, in walk/trot barrels.


Jenna Hanlon riding her horse, Luke, at the Minutes in horsemanship.


Aisley Czaika riding her horse, Scarlette, in pole bending.


At the Clinton County Junior Fair Horse Show, Ed Reed Memorial Contesting Trophy winner Kami Kile and her horse, Banjo.


Kami Kile riding her horse, Banjo, in the keyhole race.


The Clinton County Junior Fair Horse Show was held Saturday at the fair.

Photos by Elizabeth Clark

