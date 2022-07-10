Clinton County Jr. Fair Horse Show ‘22

The Clinton County Junior Fair Horse Show was held Saturday at the fair.

— — —

Photos by Elizabeth Clark

Fowler Memorial Horsemanship Championship Trophy winner Kami Kile and her horse, Blaze.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_4900.jpg Fowler Memorial Horsemanship Championship Trophy winner Kami Kile and her horse, Blaze.

Peyton Ober showing her horse, Turbo.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_4845.jpg Peyton Ober showing her horse, Turbo.

Pre-4Hers, some Cloverbuds, showing in the stick horse class.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_4875.jpg Pre-4Hers, some Cloverbuds, showing in the stick horse class.

Ella Seesing riding her horse, Grace Under Fire, in walk/trot barrels.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_5048.jpg Ella Seesing riding her horse, Grace Under Fire, in walk/trot barrels.

Jenna Hanlon riding her horse, Luke, at the Minutes in horsemanship.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_4893.jpg Jenna Hanlon riding her horse, Luke, at the Minutes in horsemanship.

Aisley Czaika riding her horse, Scarlette, in pole bending.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_5143.jpg Aisley Czaika riding her horse, Scarlette, in pole bending.

At the Clinton County Junior Fair Horse Show, Ed Reed Memorial Contesting Trophy winner Kami Kile and her horse, Banjo.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_5330.jpg At the Clinton County Junior Fair Horse Show, Ed Reed Memorial Contesting Trophy winner Kami Kile and her horse, Banjo. Elizabeth Clark photos

Kami Kile riding her horse, Banjo, in the keyhole race.