First results from the 2022 Clinton County Fair

2022 Clinton County Breeding Goat Show

MEAT PRODUCTION DOES

Class 1 Doe 3-6 months old

1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd Kylie Woodruff, 3rd – Kaiden Smith, 4th – Carson Henry, 5th – Taylor Baker,

6th – Michael Streety, 7th Juilana Partee

Class 2 Doe Kid 6-9 months old

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd- Kaiden Smith, 3rd – Cory Kidd, 4th – Logan Fugate, 5th – Michael Streety,

6th – Malachi Cumberland, 7th – Niki White

Class 3 Doe Kid 9-12 months old

Taylor Colwell, 2nd – Kimber Seaman

Overall Doe Kid Division

Champion Doe Kid – Jaden Snyder

Reserve Champion Doe Kid – Taylor Baker

Class 4 Intermediate Doe 12-16 months old

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Kinsley Binkley, 3rd – Isabelle Coats, 4th – Ashley Dole, 5th – Elle Dunham,

6th – Katie Curry, 7th – Taylor Colwell

Class 5 Intermediate Doe 12-16 months old

1st – Riley Binkley, 2nd- Madison Harris, 3rd-Mikala Hatfield, 4th – Kaiden Smith, 5th – Brooklyn Niemeyer, 6th – Cory Kidd, 7th – Michael Streety

Class 6 Intermediate Doe 16-20 months old

1st – Maggie Grant, 2nd – Taylor Baker, 3rd – Madison Taylor, 4th – Jackson Meisterhans, 5th -Anna Davis, 6th – Abygail Vance

Class 7 Intermediate Doe 16-20 months

1st – Mason Taylor, 2nd – Mackenzie Strong, 3rd – Anastasia Newberry, 4th – Niki White, 5th – Payten Wilkin, 6th – Alycen Vance

Class 8 Intermediate Doe 20-24 months old

1st – Serenity Roth-Powers, 2nd – Brooklyn Niemeyer

Overall Intermediate Doe Division

Champion Intermediate Doe – Maggie Grant

Reserve Champion Intermediate Doe – Taylor Baker

Class 9 Senior Doe 24-36 months old

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Katie Curry, 3rd – Ashley Doyle, 4th – Carson Barton, 5th – Candace Rappach,

6th – Madison Harris, 7th – Cory Kidd

Class 10 Senior Doe 36 plus months old

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Elle Dunham, 3rd – Carson Barton, 4th – Katie Curry, 5th – Brian White, 6th – Cody Kidd, 7th – Isabelle Coates

Class 11 Senior Doe 36 plus months old

1st – Kylie Woodruff, 2nd – Carson Henry, 3rd – Tyler Curry, 4th – Kaiden Smith, 5th – Lydia Siler, 6th – Niki White, 7th – Michael Streety

Overall Senior Doe Division

Champion Senior Doe – Kylie Woodruff

Reserve Champion Senior Doe – Taylor Baker

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT PRODUCTION DOE – Kylie Woodruff

RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT PRODUCTION – Maggie Grant

Class 12 – Meat Production Doe Dam & Daughter

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Elle Dunham, 3rd – Kaiden Smith, 4th – Isabelle Coates, 5th – Michael Streety, 6th – Niki White

DAIRY GOATS

Class 1 Junior Kid Doe (born April of current year)

1st – Caili Bauman, 2nd – Noelani Tangonan, 3rd – Niki White

Class 2 – Intermediate Kid Doe (born in March of current year)

1st – Noelani Tangonan, 2nd – Mackenzie Strong, 3rd – Caili Baumann, 4th – Olivia Strong, 5th – Niki White

Class 3 – Senior Kid Doe (born in January & February of current year)

1st – Kennedy Moore, 2nd – Mikala Hatfield, 3rd – Olivia Strong, 4th- Niki White, 5th – Chloe Chambliss, 6th – Alexis Murphy, 7th – Aubrey Davis

Class 4 – Dry Yearling Doe (under 2 years old, dry, never kidded)

1st – Lily Brelsford, 2nd – Mackenzie Strong, 3rd – Olivia Strong, 4th – Alexis Murphy

Class 5 Yearling Milker (under 2 years, freshened)

1st – Mackenzie Strong, 2nd – Olivia Strong, 3rd – Aubrey Davis

Class 6 Milker (2 years old and under 3 years old)

1st – Kennedy Moore, 2nd – Anna Davis, 3rd – Mackenzie Strong

Class 7 Senior Milker (3 years old and under 4 years old)

1st – Kennedy Moore, 2nd – Caili Baumann, 3rd – Noelani Tangonan, 4th – Anna Davis

Class 8 Aged Milker (4 years and older)

1st – Hope Brelsford, 2nd Caili Baumann, 3rd – Nikki White

GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY GOAT – Kennedy Moore

RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY GOAT – Caili Baumann

Class 9 Dairy Goat Dam & Daughter

1st – Caili Baumann, 2nd – Mackenzie Strong, 3rd – Aubrey Davis

PEEWEE SHOWMANSHIP

Senior Division

Class 1

1st – Caili Baumann, 2nd – Noelani Tangonan, 3rd – Mikala Hatfield

Class 2

1st – Taylor Colwell, 2nd – Cody Kidd, 3rd – Juliana Partee,

Class 3

1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd -Elle Dunham, 3rd – Kennedy Moore, 4th – Anna Davis

Class 4

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Nikita White, 3rd – Katie Curry, 4th – Maggie Grant

Class 5

1st – Madison Harris

SENIOR DIVISION WINNER – JADEN SNYDER

Intermediate Division

Class 6

1st – Isabelle Coates, 2nd – Carson Henry, 3rd – Isaak Adae, 4th – Abygail Vance

Class 7

1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Cory Kidd, 3rd – Brian White, 4th – Riley Binkley, 5th – Alexis Murphy, 6th Hope Brelsford

INTERMEDIATE BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN – KAIDEN SMITH

Junior Division

Class 8

1st – Carson Barton, 2nd – Chloe Chambliss, 3rd – Kimber Seaman, 4th – Payten Wilkin, 5th – Aubrey Davis

Class 9

1st – Mackenzie Strong, 2nd – Lily Brelsford, 3rd – Kinsley Binkley

JUNIOR BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN – CARSON BARTON

Beginner Division

Class 10

1st – Kylie Woodruff, 2nd – Olivia Strong, 3rd – Alycen Vance

BEGINNER BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN – KYLE WOODRUFF

BREEDING GOAT SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – JADEN SNYDER

2022 OUTSTANDING SENIOR BREEDING GOAT EXHIBITOR – JADEN SNYDER

2022 OUTSTANDING JUNIOR BREEDING GOAT EXHIBITOR – CARSON BARTON

Pygmy Goat Show

PYGMY WETHERS

Class 1 Wether 3-6 months old

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Serenity Roth-Powers, 3rd – Aubrey Huelskamp, 4th – Wesley Huelskamp.

Class 2 Wether 9-12 months old

1st – Chole Chambliss

Class 4 Wether 18-24 months old

1st – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Emily Siler, 3rd – Mallory Thomason

Overall Junior Wether Division

CHAMPION JUNIOR WETHER – Chloe Chambliss

RESERVE CHAMPION JUNIOR WETHER – Emily Siler

Class 5 Wether 2 years and under 3 years old

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Serenity Roth-Powers

Class 6 Wether 3 years and under 4 years old

1st – Nikita White, 2nd – Makayla Thomason, 3rd – Brian White

Class 7 Wether 4 years and older

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Nikita White

Overall Senior Wether Division

CHAMPION SENIOR WETHER – MAKAYLA THOMASON

RESERVE CHAMPION SENIOR WETHER – NIKITA WHITE

GRAND CHAMPION PYGMY WETHER – CHLOE CHAMBLISS

RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY WETHER – MAKAYLA THOMASON

PYGMY DOES

Class 8 Doe 3-6 months old

1st – Makayla Thomason

Class 9 Doe 6-9 months old

1st – Emily Siler, 2nd – Serenity Roth-Powers, 3rd – Lydia Siler

Class 10 Doe 9-12 months old

1st – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Aubrey Davis

Class 11 Doe 12-18 months old

1st – Makayla Thomas, 2nd – Mallory Thomas, 3rd – Chloe Chambliss

Class 12 Doe 18-24 months old

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Emily Siler

OVERALL JUNIOR DOE DIVISION

CHAMPION JUNIOR DOE – MAKAYLA THOMASON

RESERVE CHAMPION JUNIOR DOE – EMILY SILER

Class 13 Doe 2 years and under 3 years old

1st – Lydia Siler, 2nd – Makayla Thomason, 3rd – Serenity Roth-Powers

Class 14 Doe 3 years and under 4 years old

1st Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Makayla Thomason

Class 15 Doe 4 years and older

1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Lydia Siler, 4th – Serenity Roth-Powers

OVERALL SENIOR DOE DIVISION

CHAMPION SENIOR DOE – MAKAYLA THOMASON

RESERVE CHAMPION SENIOR DOE – LYDIA SILER

GRAND CHAMPION PYGMY DOE – MAKAYLA THOMASON

RESERVE CHAMPION PYGMY DOE – MAKAYLA THOMASON

Class 16 Mother/Kid Class

1st – Serenity Roth-Powers, 2nd – Lydia Siler

PEEWEE SHOWMANSHIP

SENIOR DIVISION

1ST – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Emily Siler, 3rd Lydia Siler, 4th – Serenity Roth-Powers

SENIOR PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – MAKAYLA THOMASON

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

1st Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Brian White

JUNIOR DIVISION

1ST – Chloe Chambliss, 2nd – Aubrey Davis, 3rd – Aubrey Huelskamp

BEGINNER DIVISION – WESLEY HUELSKAMP

BEGINNER PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN – WESLY HUELSKAMP

PYGMY GOAT SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – MAKAYLA THOMASON

2022 OUTSTANDING SENIOR PYGMY GOAT EXHIBITOR – MAKAYLA THOMASON

2022 OUTSTANDING JUNIOR PYGMY GOAT EXHIBITOR – MALLORY THOMASON

SWINE BREEDING SHOW

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Duroc

December

1st – Maggie Mathews, 2nd – Reese DeBold, 3rd – Preston Dixon, 4th – Brandon Bachman, 5th – Brylie Frommling.

January

1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – McKinzey DeBord, 3rd – Danika Gudorf, 4th – Brandon Bachman, 5th – Gracee Stewart

February

1st – Luke Johnson

DUROC CHAMPION – LUKE JOHNSON

RESERVE CHAMPION – MAGGIE MATHEWS

Hampshire

December

1st – Brody Fisher, 2nd – Adalynn Achtermann

January

1st – Haley Schneder, 2nd – Adalynn Achtermann

February

1st – Haley Schneder

HAMPSHIRE CHAMPION – HALEY SCHNEDER

HAMPSHIRE RESERVE CHAMPION – HALEY SCHNEDER

YORK

December

1ST – Samantha Woodruff, 2nd – Brody Fisher, 3rd – Kegan Smithson

January

1st – Adalynn Achtermann, 2nd – Cooper Rack, 3rd – Mitchell Bean

YORK CHAMPION – SAMANTHA WOODRUFF

RESERVED CHAMPION – ADALYNN ACHTERMANN

SPOT

DECEMBER

1ST – Cooper Dillon, 2nd – Parker Dixon

January

1st – Hunter Wood, 2nd McKinzey Debord

February

1st – Jason Wiget, 2nd – Donaven Dalton

SPOT CHAMPION – COOPER DILLION

RESERVE CHAMPION – JASON WIGET

POLAND CHINA

December

1st – Jaden Snyder

January

1st – Devon Snyder, 2nd Donaven Dalton

POLAND CHAMPION – DEVON SNYDER

RESERVE CHAMPIION POLAND – JADEN SNYDER

CHESTER

December

1st – Jessee Stewart, 2nd – Owen Bradshaw

January

1st – Luke Johnson, 2nd Owen Bradshaw

CHAMPION CHESTER – JESSEE STEWART

RESERVE CHESTER – LUKE JOHNSON

LANDRACE

January

1st – Devon Snyder

February

1st – Owen Bradshaw

CHAMPION LANDRACE – DEVON SNYDER

RESERVE LANDRACE – OWEN BRADSHAW

HEREFORD

December

1st – Zack Vest, 2nd Cooper Dillion

February

1st – Wade Smith

CHAMPION HEREFORD – WADE SMITH

RESERVE HEREFORD – ZACH VEST

BERK

December

1st – Cali Mossbarger

January

1st – Owen Smith

CHAMPION BERK – OWEN SMITH

RESERVE BERK – CALI MOSSBARGER

TAMWORTH

January 1st – Owen Smith

CHAMPION TAMWORTH – OWEN SMITH

CROSSBRED

December Class 1

1ST – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Samantha Woodruff, 3rd – Brody Fisher, 4th – Gracie Rose, 5th – Kegan Smithson

December Class 2

1st – Clara Wilson, 2nd – Kendall DeBold, 3rd – Kylie Woodruff, 4th – Owen Bradshaw, 5th – Gracie Rose, 6th – Cayden Smith

December Champion – Reese DeBold

Reserve Champion – Clare Wilson

January Class 1

1st – Mitchell Bean, 2nd – Wade Collett, 3rd – Kylie Woodruff, 4th – McKinzey DeBord, 5th – Madison Bronner,

6th Danika Gudorf

January Class 2

1st – Kendall DeBold, 2nd – Brynn Abt, 3rd – Luke Johnson, 4th – Aaron Rolfe, 5th – Audrey Wilson

February Class

1st – Gracee Stewart, 2nd – Maggie Mathews

Champion cross -Kendall DeBold

Reserve cross – Brynn Abt

Top 5 overall

1st – Kendall DeBold, 2nd – Brynn Abt, 3rd – Luke Johnson, 4th – Jessee Stewart, 5th – Samantha Woodruff, 6th – Haley Schneder

BREEDING SHOWMANSHIP

Class 1

1st – Owen Smith, 2nd – Adalynn Achtermann, 3rd – Audrey Wilson, 4th – Brylie Frommling, 5th – Kegan Smithson,

6th – Samantha Woodruff, 7th – Janelle Capehart, 8th – Donaven Dalton

Class 2

1st – Kendall DeBold, 2nd – Wade Smith, 3rd – Owen Bradshaw, 4th – Claire Wilson, 5th – Cali Mossbarger,

6th – Parker Dixon

CHAMPION – OWEN BRADSHAW

RESERVE – KENDALL DEBOLD

BREEDING GILT SHOWMANSHIP SR. DIVISION 14 & OLDER

Class 1

1st – Zach Vest, 2nd – Gracee Stewart, 3rd – Aaron Rolfe, 4th – Mitchell Bean, 5th – Haley Schneder,

6th – McKinzey DeBord, 7th – Zach Vest

Class 2

1st – Brynn Abt, 2nd – Devon Snyder, 3rd – Brody Fisher, 4th – Hunter Wood, 5th – Madison Bronner

CHAMPION – JAYDEN SNYDER

RESERVE – GRACEE STEWART

2022 Goat/Sheep

Skillaton Awards

Goats

SENIOR

1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – Makayla Thomason

JUNIOR

1st – Carson Barton, 2nd – Alexis Murphy

Sheep

SENIOR

1st – Devon Snyder, 2nd – Henry Hilderbrandt, 2nd – Jacob Lansing

JUNIOR

1st – Alexis Murphy, 2nd – Bristol McCracken

STEM

1st – Landen Pinkerton

KNOTS

1st – Matthew Henry

ROBOTICS

1st – Austin Wagenseller, 2nd – Josiah Schultz

WELDING

1st – Kylie (Robbi) McBrayer, 2nd – Wyatt Leaming

ARCS & SPARKS SENIOR

1st – Jacob George

BASIC ARCHERY

1st Paislee Cherryholmes, 2nd – Alexis Hansel

EXPLORING PONDS

1st – Owen Koch

GEOLOGY

1st – Avery Hammon

BEEKEEPING

1st – Austin Terrell

BEGINNING FISHING

1st – Aidan Lynch, 2nd – Hank Andrews, 3rd – Alexzander Wooley

SAFE USE OF GUNS

1st – Gabe Stewart, 2nd – Colt Jamison

INSECT ADVENTURE I

1st – Owen Koch

NATURAL RESOURCES OVERALL – Trophy provided by Bee Wild Honey Farm

Gabe Stewart

CREATIVE PROJECTS

YOU’RE THE ATHLETE

1st – Maya Murphy

ALCOHOL AND DRUG ABUSE

1st – Forest Leis

YOUR THOUGHTS MATTER

1st – Carolyn Koch

HORSELESS HORSE

1st – Hayley Lane, 2nd – Lila Wagenseller

FINDING YOUR VOICE

Jennifer Anderson

THE WRITER IN YOU

1st – Carolyn Koch, 2nd – Tessa Terrell

SELF DETERMINED NATURAL RESOURCES

1st – Lydia Murphy, 2nd – Kaylee Ashcraft, 3rd – Alycen Vance

SELF DETERMINED OVERALL JUNIOR

1st – Mayla Murphy, 2nd – Bethany Bazemore, 3rd – Emmet Rich, 4th – Colton Young

SELF DETERMINED OVERALL SENIOR

1st – Lexi Arehart McBrayer, 2nd – Rianna Mueller, 3rd – Rebekah Davenport, 4th – Kai Alexander

HOME ECONOMICS FOOD PROJECTS AWARDS

TAKE A BREAK FOR BREAKFAST

1st – Madison Beitusch, 2nd – Aiden Lynch

EVERYDAY FOOD & FITNESS

1st – Brody Huff

SNACK ATTACK

1st – Gracelynn Boggs, 2nd – Allyson George,

LET’S START COOKING

1st – Kiley Murphy, 2nd – Ava Roberts, 3rd – Reese Williams, 4th – Andrea Manzo, 5th – Liliana Knohe, 6th – Alyssa Pitzer

SPORTS NUTRITION: READY SET GO

1st – Owen Koch

GRILL MASTER

1st – Stanley Chesney, 2nd – Keyton Johnson

LET’S BAKE QUICK BREADS

1st – Lilly Pinkerton, 2nd – Ally Montague, 3rd – Cali Mossbarger

YEAST BREADS ON THE RISE

1ST – Carolyn Koch

STAR SPANGLED FOODS

1st – Mia Hollingsworth

PARTY PLANNER

1st – Aubrey Huelskamp

LOCALLY GROWN FOODS

1st – Carolyn Koch, 2nd – Owen Koch

BEST OF FOOD PRESENTATION, Rosette provided by Clinton County FCS Committee

Andrea Manzo

BEST OF KNOWLEDGE, Rosette provided by Clinton County FCS Committee

Owen Koch

BEST OF MENU, Rosette provided by Clinton County FCS Committee

Ally Montague

BEST OF PERSONAL QUALITIES, Rosette provided by Clinton County FCS Committee

Ava Roberts

BEST OF TABLE SETTING

Cali Mossbarger

COOKING WITH PORK

1st – Mia Hollingsworth

OVERALL FOODS INTERMEDIATE

Mia Hollingsworth

CLOTHES FOR HIGH SCHOOL & COLLEGE ADVANCE

1st – Kensey Parker

CLOTHING FOR YOUR CAREER ADVANCE

1st – Courtney Parker

DRESS UP OUTFIT – FORMALWEAR ADVANCE

1st – Jenna Allemang

DESIGNED BY ME BEGINNER

1st – Kathryn Villa

SEW FUN BEGINNER

1st – Stella Woodrum, 2nd – Samantha Wilson, 3rd – Cali Mossbarger, 4th – Jillian Allen, 5th – Marli Pirman

SUNDRESSES AND JUMPERS BEGINNER

1st – Kiley Murphy, 2nd – Grace Sizemore, 2nd Ellie Sizemore

TERRIFIC TOPS

1st – Marli Pirman,, 2nd Peter Sodini