Sugar and Spice awards scholarship

Sugar and Spice was a unique organization that was formed over 20 years ago. The group liked to cook and created a cookbook with over 40 recipes. A luncheon was held each year that gave you a cookbook and the opportunity to taste each of the recipes in that years cookbook.

The monies earned were then given to a Clinton County graduating senior in the form of a scholarship.

All good things come to an end, and their final $500 scholarship was awarded to Jacob Lansing, who recently graduated from Blanchester High School. He will be attending The Ohio State University and he is planning a career as a large-animal veterinarian. He is the son of Kevin and Donna Lansing.

Shown in middle is scholarship recipient Jacob Lansing and also, from left, his father Kevin Lansing; Ann Reno, founding member of Sugar and Spice; Sharon Breckel, Treasurer, Sugar and Spice; and Jacob's mother, Donna Lansing.