English Club learns about former orphanage

English Club met Friday, July 1 at McCoy’s Small Party Room. President Jane Walker called the meeting to order and thanked hostesses Barbara Ostermeier and Connie Townsend for the patriotic table decorations, and the picnic buffet lunch. The blessing before the meal was given by Sharon Breckel.

Birthday gifts were given to those with July birthdays: Shirley Katter, Anne Lynch, Joan Burge, and Kitty Werner.

Connie Townsend introduced Barbara Ostermeier, who presented a program based on the Orange Frazer book entitled “A Home of Their Own” by Edward Luntz, a history of the Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Home Orphanage that was located in Xenia.

As a result of the Civil War, there were many homeless children. In 1869 the orphanage opened with a school, hospital, farm, and bakery available for use. The trades of sewing, cooking and farming were taught to the children living there.

On Memorial Day the children would march in a parade with the boys carrying flags and the girls carrying peonies. The Xenia Orphanage closed in 1997 after 150 years of caring for orphaned children.

The business meeting was opened with answering the roll call with a favorite summer activity — camping, traveling, going to the beach and reading were often named.

Joan Burge, Sunshine Chairman, had sent cards to Sue Miars, Donna Barnhart, Beverly Drapalik and Kitty Werner.

The August 5 meeting will be at McCoy’s with Donna Barnhart and Carolyn Horan serving as hostesses.