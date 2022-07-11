WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 5 and July 8:

• Crystal Coburn, 23, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Hunter Wolf, 19, of Lynchburg, improper handling of a firearm, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The firearm was forfeited to law enforcement.

• Michael Carson, 35, of Midland, receiving stolen property, tags to be worn, obstructing official business, sentenced to 67 days in jail (seven days suspended), fined $550, assessed $510 court costs. Additional charges of fictitious registration, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, no operator’s license, and two tag/sticker violations were dismissed.

• Lisa Sena, 43, of Cincinnati, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Sena must commit no similar offenses in Clinton County for two years. ALS vacated. A driving under suspension-financial and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• James Bennett, 52, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, sentenced to 60 days in jail (32 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Bennett must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. A drug instrument possession charge as dismissed.

• Samantha Patton, 33, of Hillsboro, false info, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. Patton must complete eight hours of community services. A drug instrument possession charge and a seatbelt violation were dismissed.

• Jose Morquecho, 28, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Brittany Balon, 32, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $80, assessed $330 court costs. The case was waived by Balon.

• Cierra White, 20, of Hilliard, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by White.

• Randee Pegan, 22, of Hillsboro, child endangerment. Sentencing stayed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_gavel-pic-1.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574