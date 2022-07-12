Clinton County Junior Fair: Clothes with style and a smile

WILMINGTON — Courtney Parker, Kensey Parker, Kathryn Villa, Kiley Murphy, Stella Woodrum, Ellie Sizemore, Marli Pirman, and Jenna Allemang earned firsts and/or are Ohio State Fair eligible as a result of their outstanding work in the Clinton County Junior Fair clothing awards category.

Thanks to their work and their projects in the Clinton County Junior Fair clothing awards category, these young ladies earned firsts and/or are Ohio State Fair eligible. From left are Courtney Parker, Kensey Parker, Kathryn Villa, Kiley Murphy, Stella Woodrum, Ellie Sizemore, Marli Pirman, and Jenna Allemang.