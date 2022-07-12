Posted on by

County Fair: A place to dress up and dress down

Kinslee Campbell, just over a year old and from Blanchester, occupies the driver’s seat of a farm implement.

Kinslee Campbell, just over a year old and from Blanchester, occupies the driver’s seat of a farm implement.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Three young boys wait for their turn in the show ring at this week’s Open Goat & Lamb Show.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Jenna Allemang of Wilmington is on the runway during the annual Clinton County Junior Fair Style Revue, modeling her green-and-white prom dress project. Allemang has been in 4-H for nine years.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Two hands are enough to guide four goats from a show in the Livestock Expo building back to their barn on the fairgrounds.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

A sash for a Cloverbud princess.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Clinton County Junior Fair King Jacob Lansing, foreground, has the honors of placing a crown on a Cloverbud princess-for-a-day.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Pictured is the Cloverbud Coronation Ceremony, a fun activity introduced at the 2022 Clinton County Junior Fair. Cloverbud kids are under the 4-H age, but they like to be part of the fair activities, too.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

