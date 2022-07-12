Garden club: ‘First aid for hanging baskets’ shared

Theresa Moore from Moore’s Garden Center in New Vienna was the speaker at the July 11 meeting of the Wilmington Garden Club. Theresa’s subject, “First Aid for Hanging Baskets”, was well received.

In the fall, all dirt should be removed from the container and the latter well cleaned.

In the spring, potting soil, compost, or “good dirt” should be placed in the container with the soil reaching close to the container top. Slow-release fertilizer can be mixed with the soil, or added when watering. Hanging baskets should be watered daily, although a large container may only require moisture every other day.

When choosing plants, varieties, height, texture, foliage, and color should be considered as well as the amount of sun or shade that the plants require. A hanging basket needs to “pop out” from its background.

The business meeting was open with approval for the secretary and treasurer reports. Helen Starkey talked about the recent trip to Darby Creek Farms in Orient.

The three-generation family business grows 850 varieties of daylilies in 13 fields along with varieties of Hostas. Club members could either walk the fields or be driven by the staff of teenage girls, some family members, in six-passenger golf carts. The girls dug any selections purchased.

An aside — a daylily purchased by Vicki Trapp was entered in the flower show, and won first prize.

An upcoming tour is to the Mary Higgins Gardens. A signup sheet was passed. Mary Thatcher needs to know about participation by July 17.

Judy Grosvenor thanked all those who participated in the recent flower show, noting that exhibitors outside the club also exhibited—two of whom won ribbons.

Curtains, previously used when the flower show was held at the County Fair are being donated to the animal shelter as pads for animals giving birth. The muslim curtains are being donated to the homeless shelter to be made into children’s pillows.

Connie Hardie and Ann Kuehn will decide on this year’s winners of the Commercial and Residential Beautification awards. The nominating committee for selection of 2022-2023 officers are Judy Grosvenor, Vicki Trapp, and Joan Hinman.

Since voting for officers will take place at the next meeting, it will begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at First Christian Church. Hostesses are Nan Kennelly and Vicki Trapp.