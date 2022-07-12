CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Wilmington male who had a warrant at 4:33 p.m. on July 6. According to the report, deputies located the suspect in New Vienna at the 200 block of North South Street. While they were searching the suspect, deputies located a “crystal-like substance” in their pants pocket. The substance was sent to the lab for testing.

• At 12:40 p.m. on June 29, a 60-year-old Blanchester male reported his 2011 black Ford F250 truck was stolen from a property on Shawnee Trace Road in Blanchester/Jefferson Township.

• At 10:35 p.m. on July 4, a 52-year-old Wilmington/Vernon Township male reported multiple items stolen from his residence on State Route 350 West. The report lists $3,820 worth of items were stolen. These included an Autel auto scanner, a gray car battery charger, and miscellaneous tools.

• At 11:05 p.m. on July 5, an 84-year-old New Vienna male reported his 20-gauge Remington shotgun was stolen from his residence on Hildebrant Road. A 29-year-old Martinsville male is listed as a suspect.

• At 10:45 p.m. on July 6, deputies responded to a motel on U.S. 22 West in Wilmington/Union Township on the report of a suspicious person. According to the report, a 40-year-old Wilmington male is suspected of damaging a motel window.

• At 5:59 p.m. on July 2, a 56-year-old Wilmington female reported her $500 gift card was stolen. A 39-year-old Blanchester male was listed as a suspect.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-1.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574