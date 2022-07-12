OSHP: Two die in one-vehicle Highland County crash

HIGHLAND CO. – Two people died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident.

At approximately 11:08 a.m., Francis Brown, 75, of Greenfield, was operating a 2016 Jeep Cherokee southwest on State Route 138 in Paint Township, Highland County. He failed to negotiate a curve, lost control, and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree, the OSHP stated in a news release.

Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office.

Linda Brown, 73, of Greenfield, was a front seat passenger of the Jeep Cherokee. She was also pronounced deceased at the scene by the Highland County Coroner’s Office.

The OSHP was assisted by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek Fire and EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts, the OSHP stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol.jpg