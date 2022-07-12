UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Wednesday, July 13

• Allie Colleen concert featuring folk and country music 8 p.m. at the Clinton County Fair.

• Wilmington community blood drive hosted monthly by CMH Regional Health System noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 at 610 W.Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will be entered in a drawing to win a prize package of four Kings Island tickets, valid through Sept. 1. Donors also get the new “Hit a Double” bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

Thursday, July 14

• Murphy in concert — the folk, soul and rock singer-songwriter from Baltimore with multiple appearances on “American Idol” — at 8 p.m. at the Clinton County Fair.

Friday, July 15

• Bluffett Jimmy Buffett Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the Murphy Theatre. Parrotheads: For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Emily Ann Roberts concert — who has performed on “The Voice” with Team Blake — featuring vintage country music at 8 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the Clinton County Fair.

Saturday, July 16

• New Frontiers: The Definitive Journey Tribute in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the Clinton County Fair; second show at 9 p.m.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, July 18

• 3M Club — Monday Morning Men’s Club for senior men in the area. Held 9-10 a.m. at Ohio Living Cape May Campus Center, 150 Cape May Drive, Wilmington. Former mayor and commissioner Randy Riley will be speaking on Ukraine. Free continental breakfast.

Friday, July 22

• Rock the Block featuring Stryper and their unique brand of “heavenly metal” at the Murphy Theatre 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/35rleCs .

• Party in the Park featuring Quiet Storm performing 6-10 p.m. in Blanchester. Food trucks available at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

• Rock the Block featuring Night Ranger at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Murphy Theatre as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/3haxCJH .

• Health Alliance of Clinton County inaugural golf fundraising outing at Elks 797 Golf Club starting 9 a.m. Contact [email protected] or call 937-382-2666 for information.

• Clean-Up Wilmington July event is Saturday, July 23 from 9-11 a.m. Seeking volunteers of all ages to assist with beautification projects and litter removal. Meet at 42 ½ W. Sugartree St. at Sugartree Community Square for instructions and supplies. For more info, contact Annen Vance at [email protected] or 937-382-6509.

Saturday, July 30

• Riders in the Sky with “40 years of western music and tall tales” in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Township Talk — featuring Liberty, Richland, Wayne, and Wilson Townships — presented by Clinton County Historical Society and Genealogical Society 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Provides you with materials you need to learn about the county. Open to both members and non-members at no cost; donation asked if you find your visit worthwhile. Family tree forms, research charts; Celebrating Clinton County pencils given out, coloring sheets and crayons for kids 7 and under. Also a short museum scavenger hunt.

Monday, August 1

• 3M Club — Monday Morning Men’s Club for senior men in the area. Held 9-10 a.m. at Ohio Living Cape May Campus Center, 150 Cape May Drive, Wilmington. Speaker will be Patrick Haley, formerly both a Clinton County Sheriff and a Clinton County Commissioner. Free continental breakfast.

Wednesday, August 3

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. RSVP day before at 937-382-7170.

Friday, August 5

• Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette Counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoc, and Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy — free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 on Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.

• ‘All My Rowdy Friends’ Hank Williams Jr. Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 6

• Bennie & The Jets Elton John Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Monthly breakfast at Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, 8-11 a.m. Cost varies per choice of biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs. Open to public.

• Cuba Friends Ice Cream Social 4-7 p.m. Saturday at 5801 Cuba Road. All invited. Full menu with pulled pork, smothered steak, hot dogs, slaw, baked beans, pie, homemade ice cream. Silent auction 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

• Johnny Folsom 4 — Johnny Cash Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• ‘Conversation that Counts’ focused on the constitutional arguments underpinning the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, facilitated by Clinton County A.C.T, 10:15-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kirk Room of Wilmington Public Library.

Friday, August 19

• Party in the Park featuring Flashback performing 6-10 p.m. in Blanchester. Food trucks available at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

• 20 Ride — Zac Brown Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 27

• Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 933 Broadway St., Blanchester. Free parking and no admission cost. Featuring handmade crafts, specialty items and boutique items.

• Township Talk — featuring Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships — presented by Clinton County Historical Society and Genealogical Society 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Provides you with materials you need to learn about the county. Open to both members and non-members at no cost; donation asked if you find your visit worthwhile. Family tree forms, research charts; Celebrating Clinton County pencils given out, coloring sheets and crayons for kids 7 and under. Also a short museum scavenger hunt.