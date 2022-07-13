CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 8. Follow-up.

Two previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Non-critical: There is no employee with manager certification in food safety. (3rd Notice.) TILT procedure that is posted is still not correct. Please update procedure and post in facility. (Also provide one for the Health District.) Cove molding by mop sink coming off. Ceiling tiles over hot water heater missing. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty. Wall behind cutting table is dirty. (3rd Notice.) Manager told me that Little Caesar’s will be repairing all of the above items; they have not made it to this store yet. Vents on pizza oven are dirty. (3rd Notice.)

Follow-up: Approx. August 4.

• Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester. June 30. Follow-up.

Critical: In salad cooler, tomatoes 48°F and sour cream 49°F. All cold foods must be 41°F or below. In walk-in cooler, the following items were not dated: Sliced apples in large can, container of rice, 3 containers of shredded cheese and 2 containers of spaghetti. All food must be labeled and dated for use within 7 days.

Non-critical: No employees wearing hair restraints. Walk-in door doesn’t close properly (self-closing). Ice build-up in walk-in freezer. There is a light out in walk-in cooler. Wall behind electrical panels in kitchen has large accumulation of dust.

Follow-up: Approx. July 28.

• Kairos Coffee, 1591 & 1593 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 5.

Complaint received July 5. Investigated complaint July 5. “Claims pests (roaches) under equipment and at floor drain.”

Spoke with owners and they are aware of issue. Pest control operator has been actively treating facility to remedy problem. (Ohio Exterminating) Discussed reading pest control reports. Discussed pest control measures to reduce and eliminate pests. Follow-up inspection Sept. 6. Please have pest control service reports available for inspection.

Follow-up: Sept. 6.

• Dockside Deli, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, July 9.

Critical: Several packages of meat dated July 3 and July 8. Food was removed from service. Blue box container overflowing under sink. All waste receptacles must be emptied as needed.

Non-critical: No manager certification at this facility.

• Caesar Creek Main Kitchen, 7763 SR 73 West, Wilmington, July 9.

Critical: Inside edge of ice machine is dirty.

Non-critical: Manager certification expired in January. Please renew certification.

• We’re Rolling Pretzel Co., 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, July 8.

Non-critical: tile in back room discolored and cracked. Wall in back room is cracked/broken.

• Dollar General, 126 SR 28, Midland, June 30.

Non-critical: Person In Charge certification is unavailable. Ohio-approved training must be completed. Roof leaks are still active (near HVAC units).

• Clinton Swim Club, 851 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, June 29.

No concerns at time of visit. Only sale of pre-packaged non-TCS foods.

• S&S Market, 513 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, June 30.

Only bags ice. Everything looks good. No violations.

• Salvador’s Tacos & Ice Cream Shoppe, 803 Cherry St., Blanchester, June 30.

Everything looks good, no violations at this time.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-3.jpg