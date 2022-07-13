Locals Briefs: Locals earn Capital degrees, honors; two earn Findlay honors; remember, honor loved ones at butterfly release

Honor loved ones at butterfly release

As a way to remember and honor loved ones, Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County will hold a Celebrating Life’s Stories Butterfly Release 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Sabina Church of Christ, 185 S. College St., Sabina.

As part of the event, participants will release live butterflies in memory of their loved ones.

“The Celebrating Life’s Stories Butterfly Release is a beautiful way to remember and honor family members and friends who are no longer with us,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County.

Registration is required. Butterflies are $12 each. Proceeds from the event will benefit patient care and services for Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 3. Register online at www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Butterfly2022 .

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice, a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio.

Locals earn Capital degrees, honors

Capital University in Bexley, Ohio conferred degrees at the spring commencement. Local students earning degrees were, all of Wilmington, Morgan Bahr, Chad Davis, Brandon Madden, and Sam Spirk.

Names to the President’s List with a GPA of 3.85 and up were, all of Wilmington, Mackenzie Click, Chad Davis, Dalton Jones and Ethan Reedy.

Named to the Provost’s List with a GPA of 3.70 to 3.849 were, all of Wilmington, Morgan Bahr, Brandon Madden and Josie Nichols.

Students earn Findlay honors

Local students on the spring semester 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay include StefaniRae Brewer of Clarksville and Gabrielle Woods of Sabina.