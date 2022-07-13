More Clinton County Fair results from Monday:
MARKET POULTRY SHOW
SINGLE FRYER
Class 1
1st – Makayla Thomason, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Aiden Philpot, 4th – Reagan Bene
Class 2
1st – William Hildebrandt, 2nd – Oliver McDermott, 3rd – Lexi Mckee-Cole, 4th – Lilana Knoche, 5th – Maxwell McDermott, 6th – Henry Hildebrandt
Class 3
1st – Aurora Zimmerman, 2nd – Maya Murphy, 3rd – Kiley Murphy, 4th – Ethan Shepherd, 5th – Anastasia Newberry,
6h – Weston Knapp
Class 4
GRAND CHAMPION MEAT FRYER – AURORA ZIMMERMAN
RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT FRYER – MAYA MURPHY
SINGLE ROASTER
Class 1
1st – Gregary Achtermann, 2nd – Jackson Meistrhans, 3rd – Braxton Grier, 4th – Paislee Cherryholmes, 5th – Easton Cherryholmes, 6th – Caidance Latham
Class 2
1st – Lily Zimmerman, 2nd – Brooklyn Niemeyer, 3rd – Aiden Philpot, 4th – Owen Begley, 5th – Austin Bene
Class 3
1st – Nikita White, 2nd – Natalie Adae, 3rd – Mallory Thomason, 4th – Wyatt Philpot, 5th – Tess Pringnitz, 6th – Holdyn Bare
Class 4
1st – Brian White, 2nd – Lydia Siler, 3rd – Noah Adae, 4th – Kennedy Moore, 5th – Isaak Adae, 6th – Teddy Murphy
Class 5
1st – Elliot Pell, 2nd – Warren Murphy, 3rd – Makayla Thomason, 4th – Emily Siler, 5th – Silas Murphy
Class 6
1st – Cassidy Bradley, 2nd – Weston Knapp, 3rd – Maya Murphy, 4th – Madison Pembleton, 5th – Marli Pirman, 6th – Levi Begley
Class 7
1st – Oliver McDermott, 2nd – Lydia Murphy, 3rd – William Hildebrandt, 4th – Tessa Potts, 5th – Olivia Potts, 6th – Mason Taylor
Class 8
1st – Kiley Murphy, 2nd – Maxwell McDermott, 3rd – Ava Hester
Class 9
1st – Khole Beam, 2nd – Henry Hildebrandt, 3rd – Lexi Mckee-Cole, 4th – Torie Potts
Class 10
1st – Kaydence Beam, 2nd – Madison Taylor, 3rd – Caitlyn Lakes, 4th – Alia Hester, 5th – Dirk Rinehart
GRAND CHAMPION MEAT ROASTER – KHLOE BEAM
RESERVE CHAMPION – HENRY HILDEBRANDT
MEAT PEN OF THREE
Class 1
1st – Wyatt Philpot, 2nd – Easton Cherryholmes, 3rd – Anastasia Newberry, 4th – Isaac Newberry, 5th – Eli Pell, 6th – Austin Bene
Class 2
1st – Kiley Murphy, 2nd – Brooklyn Niemeyer, 3rd – Paislee Cherryholmes, 4th – Caidance Latham, 5th – Cassidy Bradley,
6th – Bristol Cherryholmes
Class 3
1st – Mallory Thomason, 2nd – Makayla Thomason, 3rd – Holdyn Bare, 4th – Gregary Achtermann, 5th – Jackson Meisterhans, 6th – Levi Begley
Class 4
1st – Lexi Mckee-Cole, 2nd – Khole Beam, 3rd – Maxwell McDermott, 4th – Alia Hester, 5th – Ava Hester, 6th Tess Pringnitz
Class 5
1st – Brian White, 2nd – Zachary Bradley, 3rd – Maison Gudorf, 4th – Emily Siler, 5th – Kaydence Beam,
6th – Madison Pembleton
GRAND CHAMPION MEAT PEN OF THREE – MALLARY THOMASON
RESERVE – MAKAYLA THOMASON
MARKET POULTRY SHOW SHOWMANSHIP
Senior 17-18 Years Olds
1st – Lexi Mckee-Cole, 2nd – Madison Gudorf, 3rd – Caitlyn Lakes, 4th – Trisan Hedge, 5th – Madison Pembleton
Senior 16 Years Olds
1st – Ava Hester, 2nd – Anna Davis, 3rd – Henry Hildebrandt, 4th – Kennedy Moore, 5th – Dirk Rinehart
Senior 15 Years Olds
1st – Oliver McDermott
Senior 14 Years Olds
1st – Warren Murphy, 2nd – Levi Begley, 3rd – William Hildebrandt, 4th – Mason Taylor, 5th – Madison Taylor
INTERMEDIATE – 13 YEARS OLDS
1ST – Isaak Adae, 2nd – Wyatt Philpot
INTERMEDIATE – 12 YEAR OLDS
1ST – Maxwell McDermott, 2nd – Mallory Thomason, 3rd – Caidance Latham, 4th – Paislee Cherryholmes, 5th Maya Murphy, 6th – Marli Pirman
Junior 11 Years Olds
1st – Cassidy Bradley, 2nd – Noah Adae, 3td – Austin Bene
Junior 10 Year Olds
1st – Alia Hester, 2nd – Lydia Murphy, 3rd – Bristol Cherryholmes
BEGINNER 9 YEARS OLDS
1st – Holdyn Bare, 2nd – Natalie Adae, 3rd – Kiley Murphy
Beginner 8 Year Olds
1st – Silas Murphy, 2nd – Easton Cherryholmes, 3rd – Samantha Kirby, 4th – Reagan Bene
MARKET GOAT SHOWMANSHIP
PEEWEE SHOWMANSHIP
SENIOR DIVISION
Class 1
1st – Tristen Eades, 2nd – Gracee Stewart, 3rd – Zachary Vest, 4th – Mikala Hatfield
Class 2
1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Emma Bryant, 3rd – Ashley Doyle, 4th – Bailey Ritt, 5th – Cody Kidd, 6th – Shaleigh Duncan
Class 3
1st – Jaden Snyder, 2nd – Kale Boeckmann, 3rd – Ava Hester, 4th – Elle Dunham, 5th – Aiden Philpt
Class 4
1st – Katie Curry, 2nd – Wade Collett, 3rd – McKinzey DeBord, 4th – Nikita White, 5th – Taylor Baker, 6th – Sydney Doyle
Class 5
1st – Landree Stump, 2nd – Sydney Schneder, 3rd – Madison Harris, 4th – Mitchell Ellis, 5th – Sydney Bennett, 6th – Huner Shumaker
SENIOR MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – JADEN SNYDER
SENIOR DIVISION DRIVE GOAT BARN SWEEPSTAKE REPRESENTATIVE –
Landree Stump, Katie Curry, Tristen Eads, Delaney Schneder, Jaden Snyder
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
Class 6
1st – Abi Earley, 2nd – Sophia Purvis, 3rd – Shelby Robinson, 4th – Loren Kirby, 5th – Taylor Collett, 6th – Isaac Newberry
Class 7
1st – Kaiden Smith, 2nd – Taryn Allen, 3rd – Aisley Czaika, 4th – Riley Binkley, 5th – Cory Kidd, 6th – Kaydee Peters
INTERMEDIATE MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – KAIDEN SMITH
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION DRIVE – Abi Earley
JUNIOR DIVISION
Class 8
1st – Carson Barton, 2nd – Payten Wilkin, 3rd – Brody Webb, 4th – Zoey Purvis, 5th – Kimber Seaman, 6th – Gage Hughes
Class 9
1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Addy Beckett, 3rd – Cassidy Peters, 4th – Owen Stingley, 5th – Joie Arledge, 6th – Mackenzie Strong
JUNIOR MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – REESE DEBOLD
JUNIOR DIVISION DRIVE – Carson Barton, Reese DeBold
BEGINNER DIVISION
Class 10
1st – Addisyn Uhrig, 2nd – Kiley Woodruff, 3rd – Hayden Black, 4th – Kennadi Burton, 5th – Drake Seely, 6th – Laneya Nace
Class 11
1st – Crosley Webb, 2nd – Reese Williams, 3rd – Kara Beckett, 4th – Olivia Strong
BEGINNER MARKET GOAT SHOWMAN – CROSLEY WEBB
BEGINNER DIVISION DRIVE
Addisyn Uhrig, Crosley Webb,
ALL DIVISION WINNERS OVERALL DRIVE
Jaden Snyder, Kaiden Smith, Reese DeBold
MARKET GOAT OVERALL SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – JADEN SNYDER
MARKET GOAT SWEEPSTAKES REPRESENTATIVE – JADEN SNYDER
SHEEP SHOWMANSHIP
SENIOR DIVISION
Class 1
Dakota Collom, 2nd – Jacob Lansing, 3rd – Justin Arnold, 4th – Alyssa Hutchinson, 5th – Peyton Garen
Class 2
1st – Devon Snyder, 2nd – Elizabeth Schiff, 3rd – Jessee Stewart, 4th Henry Hildebrandt, 5th – Elle Dunham, 6th – Dylan Arnold
Class 3
1st – Kaydence Beam, 2nd – Gracie Wallen, 3rd – McKinzey DeBord, 4th – William Hildebrandt, 5th – Emily Arnold, 6th – Kayleigh Vance
SENIOR SHEEP SHOWMAN – DEVON SNYDER
SWEEPSTAKES – KAYDENCE BEAM
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
Class 4
1st – Alexis Murphy, 2nd – Cory Kidd
INTERMEDIATE SHEEP SHOWMAN – ALEXIS MURPHY
JUNIOR DIVISION
Class 5
1st – Parker Dixon, 2nd – Mackenzie Strong, 3rd – Trenten Vance, 4th – Brody Hackney
BEGINNER DIVISION
Class 6
1st – Olivia Strong, 2nd – Bristol McCracken, 3rd – Laneya Nace
BEGINNER SHEEP SHOWMAN – OLIVIA STRONG
SHEEP SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN – DEVON SNYDER
SHEEP SWEEPSTAKES REPRESENTATIVE – KAYDENCE BEAM
CLINTON COUNTY FAIR COUNTY BORN & RAISED
FEEDER HEIFERS
Class 1
1st – Taylor Barton, 2nd – Carson Barton, 3rd – Owen Stingley, 4th – JR Evans, 5th – Samantha Kirby, 6th – Raymond Kirby
Class 2
1st – Sydney Schneder, 2nd – Jack Stingley, 3rd – Braxton Starkey
Class 3
1st – Haley Dean, 2nd – Kole Justice, 3rd – Taylor Collett
CHAMPION FEEDER HEIFER – TAYLOR BARTON
RESERVE CHAMPION – SYDNEY SCHNEDER
FEEDER STEERS
Class 4
1st – Madison Gudorf, 2nd – Madison Gudorf, 3rd – Mason Binder
Class 5
1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Anna Evans, 3rd – Andrew Middleton
Class 6
1st – Kaylee Craig, 2nd – Parker Dean, 3rd – Parker Dean, 4th – Cooper Dillion
CHAMPION FEEDER STEER – KAYLEE CRAIG
RESERVE CHAMPION – DELANEY SCHNEDER
GRAND OVERALL – TAYLOR BARTON
RESERVE OVERALL – DELANEY SCHNEDER
3RD – SYDNEY SCHNEDER
BREEDING HEIFERS
Class 7 Hereford
1st – Ashleigh Osborn, 2nd – Andrew Osborn
Class 8 Mainetainer
1st – Adalynn Achtermann, 2nd – Sydney Schneder
Class 9 Crossbreed
1st – Kole Justice, 2nd – Braxton Starkey
CHAMPION BREEDING – ADALYNN ACHTERMANN
RESERVE CHAMPION – SYDNEY SCHNEDER
3RD OVERALL – ASHLEIGH OSBORN
MARKET BEEF
Class 10
1st – Carson Barton, 2nd – Abi Earley, 3rd – Braxton Starkey, 4th – Isabelle Coates
Class 12
1st – Kole Justice, 2nd – Delaney Schneder, 3rd – Braxton Starkey, 4th – Lily Rice, 5th – Eli Rice
CHAMPION MARKET BEEF – CARSON BARTON
RESERVE CHAMPION – KOLE JUSTICE
3RD OVERALL DELANEY SCHNEDER
FAIR BEEF SHOWMANSHIP
Beginner Division Ages 8 & 9
1st – Adalynn Achtermann, 2nd Andrew Middleton, 3rd – Cora Buckley, 4th – Samantha Kirby, 5th Mason Binder
Junior Division Ages 10 & 11
1st – Carson Barton, 2nd – Wyatt Zurface, 3rd – Parker Dean, 4th – Owen Stingley, 5th – Addy Beckett
Intermediate Division Ages 12 & 13
DIVISION CHAMPION
1st – Hayden Shumaker, 2nd – Abi Earley, 3rd – Taylor Collett, 4th – Shelby Leaming, 5th – Emily Goodwin
Senior Division Ages 14 & Older
1st – Haley Dean, 2nd – Sydney Schneder, 3rd – Taylor Barton, 4th – Hunter Shumaker, 5th – Jack Stingley
SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN
ADALYNN ACHTERMANN – BEGINNER
CARSON BARTON – JUNIOR
HAYLEY DEAN – SENIOR AND RESERVE CHAMPION
HAYDEN SHUMAKER – CHAMPION
CATS & SMALL ANIMALS
Pet Rabbit Age Brackets 8-10, 11-13, 14-18
1st – Lexi Arehart-McBrayer, 2nd – Kairi Hutchins, 3rd – Bella Mahanes, 4th – Owen Koch, 5th – Aurora Zimmerman,
6th – Lily Zimmerman, 7th – Cooper Johnson
Cat 1 Purr-fect Pals Age 11-13
1st – Noah Adae, 2nd – Jaylynn Foster
Cat 2 Climbing Up Age 8-12/13-18
1st – Kennedy Moore, 2nd – Ellie Smith, 3rd – Owen Koch
Cat 3 Leaping Forward Age 8-18
1st – Carolyn Koch
4-H Cavy 8-18
1st – Eli Anderson
Pet Cage Decoration
1st – Kennedy Moore, 2nd – Lexi Arehart-McBrayer, 3rd – Elizabeth Smith, 4th – Carolyn Koch, 5th – Owen Koch, 6th – Elijah Anderson.