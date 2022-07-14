Fair’s Rabbit Show winners

Rabbit Show first-place winners include, from left: 2022 Jr. Fair Queen Jenna Allemang, Jacob Lansing, Preston Martin, Eli Caldwell, Rosie Hall, Brody Hoff, Austin Burden, Maddie Lawson, Shelby Newton, Landon Rowland, and 2022 Poultry Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan. Some exhibitors were not available for the photo.

Participants in the 2022 Rabbit Show.

Participants in the 2022 Rabbit Show.

The Rabbit Show of the 2022 Clinton County Fair, Grand and Reserve Champions: from left are Jr. Fair Queen Jenna Allemang, Overall Showman of Showmen Jacob Lansing, Reserve Showman of Showmen Preston Martin, Grand Champion 4-H Rabbit Eli Caldwell, Reserve Champion 4-H Rabbit Shelby Newton, Grand Champion Single Fryer Rabbit Landan Rowland, and 2022 Poultry Ambassador Shaleigh Duncan. Reserve Grand Champion Single Fryer Rabbit Jace Doyle was not available for the photo.