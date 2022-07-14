Swine Showmanship at the Clinton County Fair

Class of beginner showmen at the fair’s Swine Showmanship.

Timmi Mahanes at the fair’s Swine Showmanship.

Aaron Rolfe at the fair’s Swine Showmanship.

In Swine Showmanship at the 2022 Clinton County Fair, for Overall Showmen: from left are 2022 Pork Industry Queen Danka Gudorf, Champion Senior Showman Jessee Stewart, Champion Intermediate Showman Wade Smith, Champion Junior Showman Reese DeBold, Champion Beginner Showman Adalynn Achtermann, and show judge Andy Wolka. Jessee Stewart will represent the swine barn in the showman sweepstakes competition on Friday.