Posted on by

Good dogs & handlers at fair

,

Skipper sticks to the side of their person — Danica Henderson — at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.

Skipper sticks to the side of their person — Danica Henderson — at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Athena is all smiles as she waits her turn to show her stuff at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Sally is excited to take her turn at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Aiden Philpot with his dog Lucy.


John Hamilton | News Journal

June kept still to get her picture taken.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Shelby Panetta and her dog Bandit.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Dominic Allen gives his dog Boone some well deserved pets.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Shelby Panetta tells a judge how she keeps her dog Bandit well groomed.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Ryder waits next to their person Wyatt Philpot to perform at the dog show on Wednesday at the fair.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Huckleberry gets a “good dog” from Caidance Latham during the dog show on Wednesday at the fair.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Austin Bene and his dog Lefty show their skills at the dog show on Wednesday at the fair.


John Hamilton | News Journal

Skipper sticks to the side of their person — Danica Henderson — at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.

Athena is all smiles as she waits her turn to show her stuff at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.

Sally is excited to take her turn at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.

Aiden Philpot with his dog Lucy.

June kept still to get her picture taken.

Shelby Panetta and her dog Bandit.

Dominic Allen gives his dog Boone some well deserved pets.

Shelby Panetta tells a judge how she keeps her dog Bandit well groomed.

Ryder waits next to their person Wyatt Philpot to perform at the dog show on Wednesday at the fair.

Huckleberry gets a “good dog” from Caidance Latham during the dog show on Wednesday at the fair.

Austin Bene and his dog Lefty show their skills at the dog show on Wednesday at the fair.

Skipper sticks to the side of their person — Danica Henderson — at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0491.jpgSkipper sticks to the side of their person — Danica Henderson — at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday. John Hamilton | News Journal

Athena is all smiles as she waits her turn to show her stuff at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0479.jpgAthena is all smiles as she waits her turn to show her stuff at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday. John Hamilton | News Journal

Sally is excited to take her turn at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0496.jpgSally is excited to take her turn at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday. John Hamilton | News Journal

Aiden Philpot with his dog Lucy.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0509-1.jpgAiden Philpot with his dog Lucy. John Hamilton | News Journal

June kept still to get her picture taken.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0510.jpgJune kept still to get her picture taken. John Hamilton | News Journal

Shelby Panetta and her dog Bandit.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0516-1.jpgShelby Panetta and her dog Bandit. John Hamilton | News Journal

Dominic Allen gives his dog Boone some well deserved pets.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0518.jpgDominic Allen gives his dog Boone some well deserved pets. John Hamilton | News Journal

Shelby Panetta tells a judge how she keeps her dog Bandit well groomed.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0520-1.jpgShelby Panetta tells a judge how she keeps her dog Bandit well groomed. John Hamilton | News Journal

Ryder waits next to their person Wyatt Philpot to perform at the dog show on Wednesday at the fair.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0531.jpgRyder waits next to their person Wyatt Philpot to perform at the dog show on Wednesday at the fair. John Hamilton | News Journal

Huckleberry gets a “good dog” from Caidance Latham during the dog show on Wednesday at the fair.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0540.jpgHuckleberry gets a “good dog” from Caidance Latham during the dog show on Wednesday at the fair. John Hamilton | News Journal

Austin Bene and his dog Lefty show their skills at the dog show on Wednesday at the fair.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_0526.jpgAustin Bene and his dog Lefty show their skills at the dog show on Wednesday at the fair. John Hamilton | News Journal