Good dogs & handlers at fair

Skipper sticks to the side of their person — Danica Henderson — at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.

Athena is all smiles as she waits her turn to show her stuff at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.

Sally is excited to take her turn at the dog show at the fair on Wednesday.

Aiden Philpot with his dog Lucy.

June kept still to get her picture taken.

Shelby Panetta and her dog Bandit.

Dominic Allen gives his dog Boone some well deserved pets.

Shelby Panetta tells a judge how she keeps her dog Bandit well groomed.

Ryder waits next to their person Wyatt Philpot to perform at the dog show on Wednesday at the fair.

Huckleberry gets a “good dog” from Caidance Latham during the dog show on Wednesday at the fair.

Austin Bene and his dog Lefty show their skills at the dog show on Wednesday at the fair.