Local Briefs: Gallimore Road closing; Blan school board sets special meeting; Community Action, Board of Health schedule meetings

Gallimore Road to be closed

Gallimore Road will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation beginning Monday, July 25, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between Sullivan Road and SR 72 South in Liberty Townshipy. The last address accessible from the southwest (Sullivan Road) is 3353 Gallimore Roadand the last address accessible from the east (SR 72 S) is 3552 Gallimore Road.

The project is anticipated to take three weeks, weather permitting.

Blan board sets special meeting

The Blanchester Board of Education will hold a special board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in the Blanchester Middle School cafeteria regarding a levy and personnel matters.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold a regular meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25 in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

CAP sets board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at 100 Commons Lane., Wilmington. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.