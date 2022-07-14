CCSO: Sheriff’s sales soon going virtual

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be conducting in-person sales of real estate for civil foreclosures, tax sales and delinquent tax sales — beginning with sales after September 1, 2022 — Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer Jr. announced Thursday.

Pursuant to House Bill 390, Realauction has been contracted with the Ohio Department of Administrative Services for these sales to be online with the ”Official Public Sheriff’s Sale Website.”

Clinton County’s Realauction site will be available for citizens to review the week of August 21 at https://clinton.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov .

“All prospective bidders are strongly encouraged to familiarize themselves with this new process as it is an online bidding process,” Sheriff Fizer stated in the news release.

For detailed information and webinar training on electronic sheriff’s sales and bidder training, please go to the Realauction websites at [email protected] or at https://www.realauction.com or call them at 1-877-361-7325.

The classes last generally about 90 minutes. Attendance is by registration only.

Please note, it is the responsibility of any prospective bidder to familiarize themselves with the new procedures.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-2.jpg