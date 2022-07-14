Clearcreek officer critically wounded during domestic call improving

CLEARCREEK Twp., Ohio (AP) — A Warren County police officer who was shot and critically wounded this week during a domestic violence call appears to be making progress but has “some hard work ahead of him” as he recovers, authorities said Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill said Eric Ney was shot across his face Tuesday by Mark Evers, 65, who was then shot and killed by another officer, Sgt. Nicole Cordero, who had also responded to the call.

Cordero was not injured but has been put on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard procedure in police-involved shootings. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe.

Ney, a 14-year veteran of the force, remains hospitalized but regained consciousness Wednesday and was “up on his feet” Thursday, Terrill said.

Evers was shot multiple times and his injuries included a wound to his head and a torso wound, either of which may have caused his death, Terrill said. An autopsy will determine that and whether the death was a homicide, suicide or undetermined, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

Police were called to Evers’ home because he reportedly had rammed his wife’s car with an ATV. Surveillance video shown at the news conference showed Cordero telling Evers to turn off the ATV and then telling him to put a gun away.

Moments later, Evers apparently shot Ney, who fell to the ground, and Cordero returned fire at Evers. An unidentified man then runs up to the shooting scene screaming “what did you guys do?” while Cordero tells him Evers drew a gun.