Open Youth Rabbit Show winners

There were 226 rabbits exhibited in the Open Youth Division Rabbit Show. There were also two Doe & Litters exhibited. The judge was Danny Long from Williamsburg, Ohio.

Here are the results:

Best of Breed, Dutch – Jacob Lansing

Best Opposite Breed, Dutch – Austin Burden and Brody Hoff

Best of Breed, Mini Rex – Cooper Dillion

Best Opposite Breed, Mini Rex – Hannah Perry

Best of Breed, New Zealand – Shelby Newton

Best Opposite Breed, New Zealand – Eli Caldwell

Best of Breed, Mini Lop – Preston Martin

Best Opposite Breed, Mini Lop – Preston Martin

Best of Breed, Netherland Dwarf – Emma Cepedes

Best of Breed, Californian – Preston Martin

Best Opposite Breed, Californian – Preston Martin

Best of Breed, Champagne D`Argent – Natalie Kerns

Best Opposite, Champagne – Natalie Kerns

Best of Breed, Silver Marten – Gracie Goodwin

Best Opposite Breed, Silver Marten – Emily Goodwin

Best of Breed, Florida White – Preston Martin

Best Opposite Breed, Florida White – Austin Terrell

Best of Breed, English Angora – Phillip Greenwood

Best of Breed, French Lop – Carolyn Koch

Best of Breed, Mini Satin – Preston Martin

Best Opposite Breed, Mini Satin – Preston Martin

Best of Breed, Himalayan – Robert Greenwood

Best Opposite Breed, Himalayan – Robert Greenwood

Best of Breed, Palomino – Owen Koch

Best of Breed, Holland Lop – Zach Rumpke

Best Opposite Breed, Holland Lop – Zach Rumpke

Best of Breed, Lionhead – Thomas Clifford

Best Dutch Doe and Litter – Jacob Lansing

Best Mini Lop Doe and Litter – Carolyn Koch

Best 4 Class Rabbit – Preston Martin

Best 6 Class Rabbit – Preston Martin

Best in Show – Preston Martin

In the Open Youth Rabbit Show, from left are show judge Danny Long and winners Preston Martin, Jacob Lansing, Emma Cepedes, Gracie Goodwin, Shelby Newton, Natalie Kerns, and Cooper Dillion. Zach Rumpke was not available for the photo. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_5712.jpg In the Open Youth Rabbit Show, from left are show judge Danny Long and winners Preston Martin, Jacob Lansing, Emma Cepedes, Gracie Goodwin, Shelby Newton, Natalie Kerns, and Cooper Dillion. Zach Rumpke was not available for the photo. Elizabeth Clark photos In the Open Youth Rabbit Show, Best 4 Class, Best 6 Class, and Best in Show were won by Preston Martin pictured here with his winning rabbits. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_DSC_5725.jpg In the Open Youth Rabbit Show, Best 4 Class, Best 6 Class, and Best in Show were won by Preston Martin pictured here with his winning rabbits. Elizabeth Clark photos