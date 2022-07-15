Open Youth Rabbit Show winners

There were 226 rabbits exhibited in the Open Youth Division Rabbit Show. There were also two Doe & Litters exhibited. The judge was Danny Long from Williamsburg, Ohio.
Here are the results:
Best of Breed, Dutch – Jacob Lansing
Best Opposite Breed, Dutch – Austin Burden and Brody Hoff
Best of Breed, Mini Rex – Cooper Dillion
Best Opposite Breed, Mini Rex – Hannah Perry
Best of Breed, New Zealand – Shelby Newton
Best Opposite Breed, New Zealand – Eli Caldwell
Best of Breed, Mini Lop – Preston Martin
Best Opposite Breed, Mini Lop – Preston Martin
Best of Breed, Netherland Dwarf – Emma Cepedes
Best of Breed, Californian – Preston Martin
Best Opposite Breed, Californian – Preston Martin
Best of Breed, Champagne D`Argent – Natalie Kerns
Best Opposite, Champagne – Natalie Kerns
Best of Breed, Silver Marten – Gracie Goodwin
Best Opposite Breed, Silver Marten – Emily Goodwin
Best of Breed, Florida White – Preston Martin
Best Opposite Breed, Florida White – Austin Terrell
Best of Breed, English Angora – Phillip Greenwood
Best of Breed, French Lop – Carolyn Koch
Best of Breed, Mini Satin – Preston Martin
Best Opposite Breed, Mini Satin – Preston Martin
Best of Breed, Himalayan – Robert Greenwood
Best Opposite Breed, Himalayan – Robert Greenwood
Best of Breed, Palomino – Owen Koch
Best of Breed, Holland Lop – Zach Rumpke
Best Opposite Breed, Holland Lop – Zach Rumpke
Best of Breed, Lionhead – Thomas Clifford
Best Dutch Doe and Litter – Jacob Lansing
Best Mini Lop Doe and Litter – Carolyn Koch
Best 4 Class Rabbit – Preston Martin
Best 6 Class Rabbit – Preston Martin
Best in Show – Preston Martin