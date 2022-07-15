Posted on by

Winners at the 2022 fair


At the 2022 Clinton County Fair, shown are the winner of Grand Champion Dairy Steer Shelby Leaming and her parents.

Phyllis Cocklin photos

For Reserve Champion Dairy Steer, winner Cody Kidd with his parents.


For Supreme Breed Heifer, shown are Beef Ambassador Sydney Schneder, Karla Dean, Judge Seth Miller, Rob Dean and Haley Dean.


