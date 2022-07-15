Winners at the 2022 fair

At the 2022 Clinton County Fair, shown are the winner of Grand Champion Dairy Steer Shelby Leaming and her parents.
For Reserve Champion Dairy Steer, winner Cody Kidd with his parents.
For Supreme Breed Heifer, shown are Beef Ambassador Sydney Schneder, Karla Dean, Judge Seth Miller, Rob Dean and Haley Dean.
At the 2022 Clinton County Fair, shown are the winner of Grand Champion Dairy Steer Shelby Leaming and her parents.
For Reserve Champion Dairy Steer, winner Cody Kidd with his parents.
For Supreme Breed Heifer, shown are Beef Ambassador Sydney Schneder, Karla Dean, Judge Seth Miller, Rob Dean and Haley Dean.