‘A Day in the Ring’ offers a chance to shine in the show ring

WILMINGTON — At the first annual Clinton County Junior Fair’s “A Day in the Ring” event, eight special needs individuals were paired with 4-H mentors to show goats in the Hog Barn show ring.

The 4-H teen leaders had received training, have experience showing livestock, and have a willingness to share their love of 4-H livestock projects, stated the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities in a social media post.

The participants all received blue ribbons in the event which was not held as a competition. The event was enjoyed by the participants and an appreciative audience.

Photos by Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

