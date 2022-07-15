Learning the ins-and-outs of livestock judging

The livestock judging contest at the Clinton County Fair is both a competitive and an educational event, said an organizer.

The young people doing the judging are presented a class of farm animals, are asked questions about the animals in the show ring, they then write down their answers on cards, and finally they rank the animals.

After the cards are handed in, an official goes through the correct answers and placings so that there is learning on the spot and in real time.

