4-H member shows his generosity

Parker Dean (at far right in photo) is donating his 3rd Overall Market Heifer from the Clinton County Fair. He is having this heifer harvested and donating all the meat to the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati to help feed the families who stay here during children’s hospital visits. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_3538.jpg Parker Dean (at far right in photo) is donating his 3rd Overall Market Heifer from the Clinton County Fair. He is having this heifer harvested and donating all the meat to the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati to help feed the families who stay here during children’s hospital visits. Phyllis Cocklin photo