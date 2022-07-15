Free leadership training sessions set

WILMINGTON — Power Skills Consulting welcomes local business leaders to attend their new monthly leadership training series beginning Thursday, July 28.

This free series will take place on the fourth Thursday of each month from 8-9 a.m. at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust Street, the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce shares.

The series kicks off on July 28 with “Leading After Crisis.” You and your team survived the crisis, maybe you even thrived, but the summit is only half the climb. Leading after a crisis is just as hard, and maybe harder than leading through a crisis.

Join the session to reveal: Why your team is quitting; how to create a culture of resilience; and, keys to attracting and keeping top talent.

Power Skills Consulting trains leaders to optimize the potential of themselves and their team, through one on one coaching and organized team training in the people skills that give us powerful influence.

All classes are free and open to any leader, but RSVPS are highly encouraged by July 26.

To RSVP or for more information, please contact Dow Tippett at 937-725-1647 or [email protected]

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Wilmington-CC-Chamber-logo.jpg