In the 2022 Clinton County Fair Dog Show, winners in Junior A Grooming: from left are Natalie Adae, Emmit Addison, Sam Jordan, Mya Haines, Melody Haines and Isaiah Thirey. For many more photos of winners at the dog show, please see wnewsj.com

Intermediate A Grooming: from left are Dominic Allen and Blythe Hughes.

Advanced Rally: Danica Henderson.

Novice A Rally: from left are Taylor Baker, Kairi Hutchinson, Mya Haines, Mikala Hatfield, Isaiah Thirey, Blythe Hughes and Melody Haines.

Intermediate A, You and Your Dog: from left are Blythe Hughes and Dominic Allen.

Intermediate B Grooming: from left are Elizabeth Smith, Mackenzi Oedor, Caidance Latham and Andrew Thirey.

Intermediate B, You and Your Dog: from left are Caidance Latham, Andrew Thirey, Elizabeth Smith and Mackenzi Oedor.

Junior A, You and Your Dog: from left are Mya Haines, Emmit Addison, Sam Jordan, Natalie Adae, Melody Haines and Isaiah Thirey.

Junior B Grooming: from left are Austin Bene, Sam Lamb, Noah Adae and Austin Terrell.

Junior B, You and Your Dog: from left are Austin Bene, Austin Terrell, Sam Lamb and Noah Adae.

Senior A You and Your Dog: from left are Mikala Hatfield, Kairi Hutchinson and Taylor Baker.

Senior B, You and Your Dog; from left are Shelbie Panetta and Danica Henderson.

Senior A Grooming: from left are Mikala Hatfield, Taylor Baker and Kairi Hutchinson.

Senior B Grooming: Shelbie Panetta and Danica Henderson.

Novice B Rally: from left are Andrew Thirey, Austin Bene and Caidance Latham.