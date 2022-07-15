More Clinton County Fair results submitted by the OSU Extension office:

Wednesday July 13th, 2022 Fair Results

SHEEP SHOW

PRODUCTION EWES

Class 1: Production Yearling Ewe

1st- Trenton Vance

Class 2: Production Ewe Lamb

1st- Dakota Collom, 2nd-Gracie Wallen, 3rd-William Hildebrandt, 4th-Henry Hildebrandt, 5th-Brody Hackney,

6th-Peyton Garen

GRAND CHAMPION PRODUCTION EWE – DAKOTA COLLUM

RESERVE CHAMPION PRODUCTION EWE-GRACIE WALLEN

HOMEGROWN MARKET LAMBS

Class 3:

1st-Kaydence Beam, 2nd-Justin Arnold, 3rd-Gene Hutchinson, 4th-Alyssa Hutchinson, 5th-Brody Hackney, 6th-Peyton Garen, 7th-Laneya Nance

GRAND CHAMPION HOMEGROWN-KAYDENCE BEAM

RESERVE CHAMPION HOMEGROWN-JUSTIN ARNOLD

GRADE ONLY-LAMBS UNDER 90 POUNDS

Class 4:

1st-Ashlynn Walker

MARKET LAMBS

Class 5:

1st-Olivia Strong, 2nd-Dylan Arnold, 3rd-Kayleigh Vance, 4th-Kayley Burwinkel, 5th- Kayley Burwinkel, 6th-Ashlynn Walker

Class 6:

1st-Mackenzie Strong, 2nd-Dylan Arnold, 3rd-Emily Arnold, 4th-Cory Kidd, 5th-Gene Hutchinson, 6th-Brody Hackney

Class 7:

1st-Mackenzie Strong, 2nd-Parker Dixon, 3rd-Alexis Murphy, 4th-Emily Arnold, 5th-Justin Arnold, 6th-Peyton Garen

Class 8:

1st-Kaydence Beam, 2nd-Devon Snyder, 3rd-McKinzey DeBord, 4th-Justin Arnold, 5th-Cory Kidd, 6th-Alyssa Hutchinson, 7th-Laneya Nace

Class 9:

1st-Elizabeth Schiff, 2nd-Devon Snyder, 3rd-Jessee Stewart, 4th-Elizabeth Schiff, 5th-Jordan Collom, 6th-Jordan Collom, 7th-William Hildebrandt

Class 10:

1st-Elizabeth Schiff, 2nd-Gracie Wallen, 3rd-Jessee Stewart, 4th-Dakota Collom, 5th-lexis Murphy, 6th-Alyssa Hutchinson

Class 11:

1st-Kaydence Beam, 2nd-Devon Snyder, 3rd-McKinzey DeBord, 4th-Elle Dunham, 5th-Bristol McCracken, 6th-Jacob Lansing

Class 12:

1st-Dakota Collom, 2nd-Gracie Wallen, 3rd-Henry Hildebrandt, 4th-Bristol McCracken, 5th-Jacob Lansing, 6th-Gene Hutchinson

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB-LIZ SCHIFF

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB-LIZ SCHIFF

3RD OVERALL MARKET LAMB-DEVON SNYDER

4TH OVERALL MARKET LAMB-KAYDENCE BEAM

5TH OVERALL MARKET LAMB-GRACIE WALLEN

SENIOR OUTSTANDING MARKET LAMB EXHIBITOR-DEVON SNYDER

JUNIOR OUTSTANDING MARKET LAMB EXHIBITOR- ALEXIS MURPHY

PRODUCTION EWE OUTSTANDING SHOWMAN-GRACIE WALLEN

MARKET RABBIT SHOW BILL

Class 1

1st – Georgia Black, 2nd – William Wheeling, 3rd – Katie Hinkle, 4th – William Wheeling, 5th – Ellie Sizemore, 6th – Austin Burden

Class 2

1st – Rosie Hall, 2nd – Austin Burden, 3rd – Jillian Zeigler, 4th – Grace Sizemore, 5th – Heidi Newton, 6th – Thomas Clifford, 6th – Brody Hoff

Class 3

1st – Gracie Goodwin, 2nd – Caelyn Cruea, 3rd – Preston Martin, 4th – Rosie Hall, 5th – Jillian Zeigler

Class 4

1st – Landon Rowland, 2nd – Preston Martin, 3rd – Emily Goodwin, 4th – Grace Goodwin, 5th – Eli Caldwell, 6th – Brody Hoff, 7th – Grace Sizemore

Class 5

1st – Jacob George, 2nd – Emily Goodwin, 3rd – Jacob George, 4th – Thomas Clifford, 5th – Madison Michael, 6th – Shelby Newton

Class 6

1st – Asher Hall, 2nd – Jacob Lansing, 3rd – Eli Caldwell, 4th – Kenzie Carrier, 5th – Gary Michael, 6th- Ezra Reeder

Class 7

1st – Ansley Doyle, 2nd – Asher Hall, 3rd – Kenzie Carrier, 4th – Madison Michael, 5th – Gary Michael, 6th – Shelby Newton

Class 8

1st – Ansley Doyle, 2nd – Alex Wiget, 3rd – Landon Rowland, 4th – Austin Terrell, 5th – Austin Terrell, 6th – Tyler Harner

Class 9

1st Cooper Dillion, 2nd – Allyson George, 3rd – Annalee Miller-Steffen, 4th – Morgan Greeson

Class 10

1st – Allyson George, 2nd – Jayden Doyle, 3rd – Annalee Miller-Steffen, 4th – Heidi Newton, 5th – Morgan Greeson

Class 11

1st – Jace Doyle, 2nd – Jayden Doyle, 3rd – Addi Beckett, 4th – Duke Beckett, 5th – Tyler Harner, 6th – Mason Rack

Class 12

1st – Jace Doyle, 2nd Addi Beckett, 3rd – Jacob Lansing, 4th – Madisyn Lawson, 5th – Duke Beckett, 6th – Mason Rack

GRAND CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER – LANDON ROWLAND TROPHY DONATED BY WILMINGTON ORAL SURGERY

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER – JACE DOYLE TROPHY DONATED BY BUCKLEY BROTHERS, INC

RABBIT SHOW

COMMERCIAL SENIOR BUCKS TROPHY DONATED BY HELDERBRANDT/CRAWFORD FAMILY

1ST – Emily Goodwin, 2nd – Heidi Newton, 3rd – Shelby Newton, 4th – Ainsley Vance, 5th – Jayden Doyle, 6th – Landon Rowland

COMMERCIAL SENIOR DOE TROPHY DONATED BY KRAMER-MYERS INSURANCE

1ST – Eli Caldwell, 2nd – Jacob Lansing, 3rd – Shelby Newton, 4th – Maddy Lawson, 5th – Landon Rowland, 6th – Alex Wiget

COMMERCIAL JUNIOR BUCK TROPHY DONATED BY GROVE TIRE AND SERVICE, LLC

1st – Preston Martin, 2nd – Jayden Doyle, 3rd – Jayden Doyle, 4th – Jace Doyle, 5th – Heidi Newton, 6th – Shelby Newton

COMMERCIAL JUNIOR DOES TROPHY DONATED BY COLWELL LIVESTOCK

1st – Shelby Newton, 2nd – Eli Caldwell, 3rd – Miranda Preston Martin, 4th – Eli Caldwell, 5th – Ansley Doyle,

6th – Shelby Newton

FANCY SENIOR BUCK TROPHY DONATED BY KRAMER-MYERS INSURANCE

1ST – Maddy Lawson, 2nd – Jacob Lansing, 3rd – Gage Brandenburg, 4th – Preston Martin, 5th – Brody Hoff,

6th – Austin Burden

FANCY SENIOR DOES

1st – Jacob Lansing, 2nd – Cooper Dillion, 3rd – Gracie Goodwin, 4th – Austin Burden, 5th – Gage Brandenburg,

6th – Nikita White

FANCY JUNIOR BUCK TROPHY DONATED BY CLINTON COUNTY FUR & FEATHER 4-H CLUB

1st – Emily Goodwin, 2nd – Preston Martin, 3rd – Owen Koch, 4th – Rosie Hall, 5th – Carolyn Koch, 6th – Carolyn Koch

FANCY JUNIOR DOE TROPHY DONATED BY BUCKLEY BROS. INC

1st – Cooper Dillion, 2nd – Rosie Hall, 3rd – Jacob Lansing, 4th – Reagan Bone, 5th – Preston Martin, 6th – Rosie Hall

COMMERCIAL DOE & LITTERS TROPHY DONATED BY DOYLE-ROWLAND FAMILY

1st – Austin Terrell, 2nd – Eli Caldwell, 3rd – Heidi Newton, 4th – Shelby Newton

FANCY DOE & LITTER TROPHY DONATED BY KRAMER-MYERS INSURANCE

1st – Cooper Dillion, 2nd – Jacob Lansing, 3rd – Cooper Dillion, 4th – Carolyn Koch, 5th – Maddie Lawson

GRAND CHAMPION 4-H RABBIT TROPHY DONATED BY KEVIN, VICKI BOGAN & REBEKAH BURDNO

ELI CALDWELL

RESERVE CHAMPION 4-H RABBIT TROPHY DONATED BY MICHAEL, ANNE, BELLA & CONNOR COOK

SHELBY NEWTON

GRAND CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER RABBIT TROPHY DONATED BY WILMINGTON ORAL SURGERY

LANDON ROWLAND

RESERVE CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER RABBIT TROPHY DONATED BY BUCKLEY BROS, INC

JACE DOYLE

OVERALL SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN SWEEPSTAKES TROPHY DONATED BY ADAM’S CHIEFS 4-H CLUB

JACOB LANSING

RESERVE SHOWMAN OF SHOWMAN SWEEPSTAKES TROPHY DONATED BY SMITH-FEIKE- MINTON, INC

PRESTON MARTIN

SENIOR RABBIT SHOWMANSHIP TROPHY DONATED BY KRAMER-MYERS INSURANCE

1st – Jacob Lansing, 2nd – Carolyn Koch, 3rd – Austin Burden, 4th – Hannah Perry, 5th – Hannah Gerard, 6th – Eli Caldwell

INTERMEDIATE RABBIT SHOWMANSHIP TROPHY DONATED BY KRAMER-MYERS INSURANCE

1st – Rosie Hall, 2nd – Katie Hinkle, 3rd – Emily Goodwin, 4th – Ellie Sizemore, 5th – Shelby Newton, 6th Caelyn Cruea

JUNIOR RABBIT SHOWMANSHIP TROPHY DONATED BY GREG AND ABRA KOCH

1st – Preston Martin, 2nd – Ansley Doyle, 3rd – Gracie Goodwin, 4th – Regan Bene, 5th – Gage Brandenburg,

6th Morgan Greeson

OUTSTANDING RABBIT EXHIBITOR TROPHY DONATED BY FINAL DRIVE 4-H CLUB & THE LANSING FAMILY

JACOB LANSING

RABBIT SKILLATHON WINNERS

JUNIOR DIVISION

1st – Brody Hoff, 2nd – Allyson George, 3rd – Ansley Doyle, 4th – Gage Brandenburg, 5th – Lola Dallas, 6th – Zack Rumpke

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

1ST – Austin Burden, 2nd – Shelby Newton, 3rd – Hannah Perry, 4th – Heidi Newton, 5th – Katie Hinkle, 6th – Maddy Lawson

SENIOR DIVISION

1st – Jacob Lansing, 2nd – Rianna Mueller, 3rd – Carolyn Koch, 4th – Jayden Doyle, 5th – Eli Caldwell, 6th – William Wheeling,

7th – Nikita White

MARKET GOAT SHOW

DAIRY MARKET GOATS

Class 2

1st – Shaleigh Duncan, 2nd – Taryn Allen, 3rd – Rianna Mueller, 4th – Tobi Tedrick, 5th – Hadlie Clark, 6th – Gabe Stewart,

7th – Gregary Achtermann

Class 3

1st – Carson Henry, 2nd – McKinzey DeBord, 3rd – Taryn Allen, 4th – Hadlie Clark, 5th – Cory Kidd, 6th – Gabe Steward

7th – Jacey Pierson

CHAMPION DAIRY MARKET GOAT – CARSON HENRY

RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY MARKET GOAT – MCKINZEY DEBORD

WETHER DAM CLASS

Class 4

1st – Sydney Schneder, 2nd – Sydney Schneder, 3rd – Sophia Purvis, 4th – Wade Collett, 5th – Abi Earley, 6th – Zoey Puris,

7th – Cody Kidd

Class 5

1st – Carson Barton, 2nd – Elle Dunham, 3rd – Cali Mossbarger, 4th – Carson Henry, 5th – Kaiden Smith, 6th – Julanna Partee, 7th – Teddy Murphy

Class 6

1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Katie Curry, 3rd – Gage Hughes, 4th – Tristen Eades, 5th – Taylor Collett, 6th – Kella Smith,

7th – Crosley Webb

CHAMPION WETHER DAM – DELANEY SCHNEDER

RESERVE CHAMPION WETHER DAM – CARSON BARTON

MARKET GOAT START-UP PROGRAM

1st – Reese Williams, 2nd – Elijah Goldsmith, 3rd – Hunter Shumaker, 4th – Jack Stingley, 5th – Renni Sagraves,

6th – Owen Stingley, 7th – Hayden Black

CHAMPION START UP MARKET GOAT – REESE WILLIAMS

RESERVE CHAMPION START UP MARKET GOAT – ELIJAH GOLDSMITH

OUTSTANDING START UP EXHIBITOR – KARA BECKETT

HOME GROWN MARKET GOATS

Class 8

1st – Ava Hester, 2nd – Madison Harris, 3rd – Isabelle Coates, 4th – Elle Dunham, 5th – Taylor Baker, 6th – Kimber Seaman, 7th – Donaven Dalton

CHAMPION HOMEGROWN MARKET GOAT – AVA HESTER

RESERVE CHAMPION HOMEGROWN MARKET GOAT – MADISON HARRIS

MARKET CLASS

Class 9

1st – Emma Bryant, 2nd – Payten Wilkin, 3rd – Tristen Eades, 4th – Shelby Robinson, 5th – Owen Stingley, 6th – Kara Beckett, 7th – Eli Pell

Class 10

1st – Madison Harris, 2nd – Sydney Bennett, 3rd – Olivia Strong, 4th – Julianna Partee, 5th – Hayden Black, 6th – Cassidy Peters, 7th – Remington Smith

Class 11

1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Lilian Stroud, 3rd – Peyton Brewer, 4th – Abi Earley, 5th – Payten Wilkin, 6th – Gage Hughes, 7th – Kennadi Burton

Class 12

1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Zachary Vest, 3rd – Jaden Snyder, 4th – Delaney Schneder, 5th – Jack Stingley, 6th – Josie Arledge,

7th – Zoey Purvis

Class 13

1st – Landree Stump, 2nd – Kiley Woodruff, 3rd – Sydney Schneder, 4th – Zachary Vest, 5th – Brody Webb, 6th – Trey Brewer, 7th – Mackenzie Strong

Class 14

1st – Gracee Stewart, 2nd – Mitchell Ellis, 3rd – Kaiden Smith, 4th – Kara Beckett, 5th – Sophia Purvis, 6th – Sydney Beckett, 7th – Hunter Shumaker

Class 15

1st – Gracee Stewart, 2nd – Jaden Snyder, 3rd – Kale Boeckmann, 4th – Sydney Bennet, 5th – Addy Beckett, 6th – Riley Binkley, 7th – Addisyn Uhrig

Class 16

1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Reese DeBold, 3rd – Kiley Woodruff, 4th – Reese Williams, 5th – Cali Mossbarger, 6th – Bailey Ritt, 7th – Mikala Hatfield.

Class 17

1st – Landree Stump, 2nd – Cole Stump, 3rd – Kiley Woodruff, 4th – Kaiden Smith, 5th – Loren Kirby, 6th – Jillian Arledge, 7th – Taylor Collett

Class 18

1st – Katie Curry, 2nd – Hunter Shumaker, 3rd – Katie Curry, 4th – Taylor Baker, 5th – Kinsley Binkley, 6th – Loren Kirby, 7th – Riley Binkley

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT – LANDREE STUMP

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET GOAT – GRACEE STEWART

3RD OVERALL MARKET GOAT – COLE STUMP

4TH OVERALL MARKET GOAT – LANDREE STUMP

5TH OVERALL MARKET GOAT – KILEY WOODRUFF

SENIOR OUTSTANDING MARKET GOAT EXHIBITOR – JADEN SNYDER

JUNIOR OUTSTANDING MARKET GOAT EXHIBITOR – CARSON BARTON

DOG SHOW PROGRAM

YOU & YOUR DOG

JUNIOR A

1ST – Isaiah Thirey, 2nd – Melody Haines, 3rd – Natalie Adae, 4th – Samuel Jordan, 5th – Emmit Addison, 6th – Mya Haines

Junior B

1st – Noah Adae, 2nd – Sam Lamb, 3rd – Austin Terrell, 4th – Austin Bene

Intermediate A

1st – Dominic Allen, 2nd – Blythe Hughes

Intermediate B

1st – Mackenzi Oeder, 2nd – Elizabeth Smith, 3rd – Andrew Thirey, 4th – Caidance Latham, 5th – Wyatt Philpot

Senior A

1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Kairi Hutchinson, 3rd – Mikala Hatfield

Senior B

1st – Danica Henderson, 2nd – Rianna Muller, 3rd – Shelbie Panetta, 4th – Aiden Philpot

RALLY OBEDIENCE GOLD AWARD – DANICA HENDERSON

Novice B Gold, Silver, Bronze Medal

Gold – Andrew Thirey

Silver – Austin Bene, Caidance Latham, Wyatt Philpot

Novice A

Gold – Taylor Baker, Kairi Hutchinson, Mya Haines

Silver – Mikala Hatfield, Blythe Hughes, Melody Haines

GROOMING CLASS

Junior A

1st – Isaiah Thirey, 2nd – Melody Haines, 3rd – Mya Haines, 4th – Sam Jordan, 5th – Emmit Addison, 6th – Natalie Adae

Junior B

1st – Austin Terrell, 2nd – Noah Adae, 3rd – Sam Lamb, 4th – Austin Bene

Intermediate A

1st – Blythe Hughes, 2nd – Dominic Allen

Intermediate B

1st – Andrew Thirey, 2nd – Wyatt Philpot, 3rd – Caidance Latham, 4th – Mackenzi Oeder, 5th – Elizabeth Smith

Senior A

1st – Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd – Taylor Baker, 3rd – Mikala Hatfield

Senior B

1st – Danica Henderson, 2nd – Shelbie Panetta, 3rd – Aiden Philpot

DAP DOG ACHIEVEMENT PROGRAM – ON LINE PROGRAM ALL ABOUT DOGS INTERVIEW ONLY -CAELYN CRUEA

Some pretty fair signs — Members of the Junior Fair Board designed, painted and put up sets of directional signs at the 2022 fair. Members present were Jacob Lansing, Jenna Allemang, Mikala Hatfield, Danica Henderson, Niki White, Hunter Shoemaker, Jack Stingley, Hannah Scott, Hayley Lane, Kennedy Moore and JD Duncan, and one of the advisors, Jim Wilson. For more photos of the signs, visit wnewsj.com.