More Clinton County Fair results submitted by the OSU Extension office:
Wednesday July 13th, 2022 Fair Results
SHEEP SHOW
PRODUCTION EWES
Class 1: Production Yearling Ewe
1st- Trenton Vance
Class 2: Production Ewe Lamb
1st- Dakota Collom, 2nd-Gracie Wallen, 3rd-William Hildebrandt, 4th-Henry Hildebrandt, 5th-Brody Hackney,
6th-Peyton Garen
GRAND CHAMPION PRODUCTION EWE – DAKOTA COLLUM
RESERVE CHAMPION PRODUCTION EWE-GRACIE WALLEN
HOMEGROWN MARKET LAMBS
Class 3:
1st-Kaydence Beam, 2nd-Justin Arnold, 3rd-Gene Hutchinson, 4th-Alyssa Hutchinson, 5th-Brody Hackney, 6th-Peyton Garen, 7th-Laneya Nance
GRAND CHAMPION HOMEGROWN-KAYDENCE BEAM
RESERVE CHAMPION HOMEGROWN-JUSTIN ARNOLD
GRADE ONLY-LAMBS UNDER 90 POUNDS
Class 4:
1st-Ashlynn Walker
MARKET LAMBS
Class 5:
1st-Olivia Strong, 2nd-Dylan Arnold, 3rd-Kayleigh Vance, 4th-Kayley Burwinkel, 5th- Kayley Burwinkel, 6th-Ashlynn Walker
Class 6:
1st-Mackenzie Strong, 2nd-Dylan Arnold, 3rd-Emily Arnold, 4th-Cory Kidd, 5th-Gene Hutchinson, 6th-Brody Hackney
Class 7:
1st-Mackenzie Strong, 2nd-Parker Dixon, 3rd-Alexis Murphy, 4th-Emily Arnold, 5th-Justin Arnold, 6th-Peyton Garen
Class 8:
1st-Kaydence Beam, 2nd-Devon Snyder, 3rd-McKinzey DeBord, 4th-Justin Arnold, 5th-Cory Kidd, 6th-Alyssa Hutchinson, 7th-Laneya Nace
Class 9:
1st-Elizabeth Schiff, 2nd-Devon Snyder, 3rd-Jessee Stewart, 4th-Elizabeth Schiff, 5th-Jordan Collom, 6th-Jordan Collom, 7th-William Hildebrandt
Class 10:
1st-Elizabeth Schiff, 2nd-Gracie Wallen, 3rd-Jessee Stewart, 4th-Dakota Collom, 5th-lexis Murphy, 6th-Alyssa Hutchinson
Class 11:
1st-Kaydence Beam, 2nd-Devon Snyder, 3rd-McKinzey DeBord, 4th-Elle Dunham, 5th-Bristol McCracken, 6th-Jacob Lansing
Class 12:
1st-Dakota Collom, 2nd-Gracie Wallen, 3rd-Henry Hildebrandt, 4th-Bristol McCracken, 5th-Jacob Lansing, 6th-Gene Hutchinson
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB-LIZ SCHIFF
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB-LIZ SCHIFF
3RD OVERALL MARKET LAMB-DEVON SNYDER
4TH OVERALL MARKET LAMB-KAYDENCE BEAM
5TH OVERALL MARKET LAMB-GRACIE WALLEN
SENIOR OUTSTANDING MARKET LAMB EXHIBITOR-DEVON SNYDER
JUNIOR OUTSTANDING MARKET LAMB EXHIBITOR- ALEXIS MURPHY
PRODUCTION EWE OUTSTANDING SHOWMAN-GRACIE WALLEN
MARKET RABBIT SHOW BILL
Class 1
1st – Georgia Black, 2nd – William Wheeling, 3rd – Katie Hinkle, 4th – William Wheeling, 5th – Ellie Sizemore, 6th – Austin Burden
Class 2
1st – Rosie Hall, 2nd – Austin Burden, 3rd – Jillian Zeigler, 4th – Grace Sizemore, 5th – Heidi Newton, 6th – Thomas Clifford, 6th – Brody Hoff
Class 3
1st – Gracie Goodwin, 2nd – Caelyn Cruea, 3rd – Preston Martin, 4th – Rosie Hall, 5th – Jillian Zeigler
Class 4
1st – Landon Rowland, 2nd – Preston Martin, 3rd – Emily Goodwin, 4th – Grace Goodwin, 5th – Eli Caldwell, 6th – Brody Hoff, 7th – Grace Sizemore
Class 5
1st – Jacob George, 2nd – Emily Goodwin, 3rd – Jacob George, 4th – Thomas Clifford, 5th – Madison Michael, 6th – Shelby Newton
Class 6
1st – Asher Hall, 2nd – Jacob Lansing, 3rd – Eli Caldwell, 4th – Kenzie Carrier, 5th – Gary Michael, 6th- Ezra Reeder
Class 7
1st – Ansley Doyle, 2nd – Asher Hall, 3rd – Kenzie Carrier, 4th – Madison Michael, 5th – Gary Michael, 6th – Shelby Newton
Class 8
1st – Ansley Doyle, 2nd – Alex Wiget, 3rd – Landon Rowland, 4th – Austin Terrell, 5th – Austin Terrell, 6th – Tyler Harner
Class 9
1st Cooper Dillion, 2nd – Allyson George, 3rd – Annalee Miller-Steffen, 4th – Morgan Greeson
Class 10
1st – Allyson George, 2nd – Jayden Doyle, 3rd – Annalee Miller-Steffen, 4th – Heidi Newton, 5th – Morgan Greeson
Class 11
1st – Jace Doyle, 2nd – Jayden Doyle, 3rd – Addi Beckett, 4th – Duke Beckett, 5th – Tyler Harner, 6th – Mason Rack
Class 12
1st – Jace Doyle, 2nd Addi Beckett, 3rd – Jacob Lansing, 4th – Madisyn Lawson, 5th – Duke Beckett, 6th – Mason Rack
GRAND CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER – LANDON ROWLAND TROPHY DONATED BY WILMINGTON ORAL SURGERY
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER – JACE DOYLE TROPHY DONATED BY BUCKLEY BROTHERS, INC
RABBIT SHOW
COMMERCIAL SENIOR BUCKS TROPHY DONATED BY HELDERBRANDT/CRAWFORD FAMILY
1ST – Emily Goodwin, 2nd – Heidi Newton, 3rd – Shelby Newton, 4th – Ainsley Vance, 5th – Jayden Doyle, 6th – Landon Rowland
COMMERCIAL SENIOR DOE TROPHY DONATED BY KRAMER-MYERS INSURANCE
1ST – Eli Caldwell, 2nd – Jacob Lansing, 3rd – Shelby Newton, 4th – Maddy Lawson, 5th – Landon Rowland, 6th – Alex Wiget
COMMERCIAL JUNIOR BUCK TROPHY DONATED BY GROVE TIRE AND SERVICE, LLC
1st – Preston Martin, 2nd – Jayden Doyle, 3rd – Jayden Doyle, 4th – Jace Doyle, 5th – Heidi Newton, 6th – Shelby Newton
COMMERCIAL JUNIOR DOES TROPHY DONATED BY COLWELL LIVESTOCK
1st – Shelby Newton, 2nd – Eli Caldwell, 3rd – Miranda Preston Martin, 4th – Eli Caldwell, 5th – Ansley Doyle,
6th – Shelby Newton
FANCY SENIOR BUCK TROPHY DONATED BY KRAMER-MYERS INSURANCE
1ST – Maddy Lawson, 2nd – Jacob Lansing, 3rd – Gage Brandenburg, 4th – Preston Martin, 5th – Brody Hoff,
6th – Austin Burden
FANCY SENIOR DOES
1st – Jacob Lansing, 2nd – Cooper Dillion, 3rd – Gracie Goodwin, 4th – Austin Burden, 5th – Gage Brandenburg,
6th – Nikita White
FANCY JUNIOR BUCK TROPHY DONATED BY CLINTON COUNTY FUR & FEATHER 4-H CLUB
1st – Emily Goodwin, 2nd – Preston Martin, 3rd – Owen Koch, 4th – Rosie Hall, 5th – Carolyn Koch, 6th – Carolyn Koch
FANCY JUNIOR DOE TROPHY DONATED BY BUCKLEY BROS. INC
1st – Cooper Dillion, 2nd – Rosie Hall, 3rd – Jacob Lansing, 4th – Reagan Bone, 5th – Preston Martin, 6th – Rosie Hall
COMMERCIAL DOE & LITTERS TROPHY DONATED BY DOYLE-ROWLAND FAMILY
1st – Austin Terrell, 2nd – Eli Caldwell, 3rd – Heidi Newton, 4th – Shelby Newton
FANCY DOE & LITTER TROPHY DONATED BY KRAMER-MYERS INSURANCE
1st – Cooper Dillion, 2nd – Jacob Lansing, 3rd – Cooper Dillion, 4th – Carolyn Koch, 5th – Maddie Lawson
GRAND CHAMPION 4-H RABBIT TROPHY DONATED BY KEVIN, VICKI BOGAN & REBEKAH BURDNO
ELI CALDWELL
RESERVE CHAMPION 4-H RABBIT TROPHY DONATED BY MICHAEL, ANNE, BELLA & CONNOR COOK
SHELBY NEWTON
GRAND CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER RABBIT TROPHY DONATED BY WILMINGTON ORAL SURGERY
LANDON ROWLAND
RESERVE CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER RABBIT TROPHY DONATED BY BUCKLEY BROS, INC
JACE DOYLE
OVERALL SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN SWEEPSTAKES TROPHY DONATED BY ADAM’S CHIEFS 4-H CLUB
JACOB LANSING
RESERVE SHOWMAN OF SHOWMAN SWEEPSTAKES TROPHY DONATED BY SMITH-FEIKE- MINTON, INC
PRESTON MARTIN
SENIOR RABBIT SHOWMANSHIP TROPHY DONATED BY KRAMER-MYERS INSURANCE
1st – Jacob Lansing, 2nd – Carolyn Koch, 3rd – Austin Burden, 4th – Hannah Perry, 5th – Hannah Gerard, 6th – Eli Caldwell
INTERMEDIATE RABBIT SHOWMANSHIP TROPHY DONATED BY KRAMER-MYERS INSURANCE
1st – Rosie Hall, 2nd – Katie Hinkle, 3rd – Emily Goodwin, 4th – Ellie Sizemore, 5th – Shelby Newton, 6th Caelyn Cruea
JUNIOR RABBIT SHOWMANSHIP TROPHY DONATED BY GREG AND ABRA KOCH
1st – Preston Martin, 2nd – Ansley Doyle, 3rd – Gracie Goodwin, 4th – Regan Bene, 5th – Gage Brandenburg,
6th Morgan Greeson
OUTSTANDING RABBIT EXHIBITOR TROPHY DONATED BY FINAL DRIVE 4-H CLUB & THE LANSING FAMILY
JACOB LANSING
RABBIT SKILLATHON WINNERS
JUNIOR DIVISION
1st – Brody Hoff, 2nd – Allyson George, 3rd – Ansley Doyle, 4th – Gage Brandenburg, 5th – Lola Dallas, 6th – Zack Rumpke
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
1ST – Austin Burden, 2nd – Shelby Newton, 3rd – Hannah Perry, 4th – Heidi Newton, 5th – Katie Hinkle, 6th – Maddy Lawson
SENIOR DIVISION
1st – Jacob Lansing, 2nd – Rianna Mueller, 3rd – Carolyn Koch, 4th – Jayden Doyle, 5th – Eli Caldwell, 6th – William Wheeling,
7th – Nikita White
MARKET GOAT SHOW
DAIRY MARKET GOATS
Class 2
1st – Shaleigh Duncan, 2nd – Taryn Allen, 3rd – Rianna Mueller, 4th – Tobi Tedrick, 5th – Hadlie Clark, 6th – Gabe Stewart,
7th – Gregary Achtermann
Class 3
1st – Carson Henry, 2nd – McKinzey DeBord, 3rd – Taryn Allen, 4th – Hadlie Clark, 5th – Cory Kidd, 6th – Gabe Steward
7th – Jacey Pierson
CHAMPION DAIRY MARKET GOAT – CARSON HENRY
RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY MARKET GOAT – MCKINZEY DEBORD
WETHER DAM CLASS
Class 4
1st – Sydney Schneder, 2nd – Sydney Schneder, 3rd – Sophia Purvis, 4th – Wade Collett, 5th – Abi Earley, 6th – Zoey Puris,
7th – Cody Kidd
Class 5
1st – Carson Barton, 2nd – Elle Dunham, 3rd – Cali Mossbarger, 4th – Carson Henry, 5th – Kaiden Smith, 6th – Julanna Partee, 7th – Teddy Murphy
Class 6
1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Katie Curry, 3rd – Gage Hughes, 4th – Tristen Eades, 5th – Taylor Collett, 6th – Kella Smith,
7th – Crosley Webb
CHAMPION WETHER DAM – DELANEY SCHNEDER
RESERVE CHAMPION WETHER DAM – CARSON BARTON
MARKET GOAT START-UP PROGRAM
1st – Reese Williams, 2nd – Elijah Goldsmith, 3rd – Hunter Shumaker, 4th – Jack Stingley, 5th – Renni Sagraves,
6th – Owen Stingley, 7th – Hayden Black
CHAMPION START UP MARKET GOAT – REESE WILLIAMS
RESERVE CHAMPION START UP MARKET GOAT – ELIJAH GOLDSMITH
OUTSTANDING START UP EXHIBITOR – KARA BECKETT
HOME GROWN MARKET GOATS
Class 8
1st – Ava Hester, 2nd – Madison Harris, 3rd – Isabelle Coates, 4th – Elle Dunham, 5th – Taylor Baker, 6th – Kimber Seaman, 7th – Donaven Dalton
CHAMPION HOMEGROWN MARKET GOAT – AVA HESTER
RESERVE CHAMPION HOMEGROWN MARKET GOAT – MADISON HARRIS
MARKET CLASS
Class 9
1st – Emma Bryant, 2nd – Payten Wilkin, 3rd – Tristen Eades, 4th – Shelby Robinson, 5th – Owen Stingley, 6th – Kara Beckett, 7th – Eli Pell
Class 10
1st – Madison Harris, 2nd – Sydney Bennett, 3rd – Olivia Strong, 4th – Julianna Partee, 5th – Hayden Black, 6th – Cassidy Peters, 7th – Remington Smith
Class 11
1st – Delaney Schneder, 2nd – Lilian Stroud, 3rd – Peyton Brewer, 4th – Abi Earley, 5th – Payten Wilkin, 6th – Gage Hughes, 7th – Kennadi Burton
Class 12
1st – Reese DeBold, 2nd – Zachary Vest, 3rd – Jaden Snyder, 4th – Delaney Schneder, 5th – Jack Stingley, 6th – Josie Arledge,
7th – Zoey Purvis
Class 13
1st – Landree Stump, 2nd – Kiley Woodruff, 3rd – Sydney Schneder, 4th – Zachary Vest, 5th – Brody Webb, 6th – Trey Brewer, 7th – Mackenzie Strong
Class 14
1st – Gracee Stewart, 2nd – Mitchell Ellis, 3rd – Kaiden Smith, 4th – Kara Beckett, 5th – Sophia Purvis, 6th – Sydney Beckett, 7th – Hunter Shumaker
Class 15
1st – Gracee Stewart, 2nd – Jaden Snyder, 3rd – Kale Boeckmann, 4th – Sydney Bennet, 5th – Addy Beckett, 6th – Riley Binkley, 7th – Addisyn Uhrig
Class 16
1st – Mitchell Ellis, 2nd – Reese DeBold, 3rd – Kiley Woodruff, 4th – Reese Williams, 5th – Cali Mossbarger, 6th – Bailey Ritt, 7th – Mikala Hatfield.
Class 17
1st – Landree Stump, 2nd – Cole Stump, 3rd – Kiley Woodruff, 4th – Kaiden Smith, 5th – Loren Kirby, 6th – Jillian Arledge, 7th – Taylor Collett
Class 18
1st – Katie Curry, 2nd – Hunter Shumaker, 3rd – Katie Curry, 4th – Taylor Baker, 5th – Kinsley Binkley, 6th – Loren Kirby, 7th – Riley Binkley
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT – LANDREE STUMP
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET GOAT – GRACEE STEWART
3RD OVERALL MARKET GOAT – COLE STUMP
4TH OVERALL MARKET GOAT – LANDREE STUMP
5TH OVERALL MARKET GOAT – KILEY WOODRUFF
SENIOR OUTSTANDING MARKET GOAT EXHIBITOR – JADEN SNYDER
JUNIOR OUTSTANDING MARKET GOAT EXHIBITOR – CARSON BARTON
DOG SHOW PROGRAM
YOU & YOUR DOG
JUNIOR A
1ST – Isaiah Thirey, 2nd – Melody Haines, 3rd – Natalie Adae, 4th – Samuel Jordan, 5th – Emmit Addison, 6th – Mya Haines
Junior B
1st – Noah Adae, 2nd – Sam Lamb, 3rd – Austin Terrell, 4th – Austin Bene
Intermediate A
1st – Dominic Allen, 2nd – Blythe Hughes
Intermediate B
1st – Mackenzi Oeder, 2nd – Elizabeth Smith, 3rd – Andrew Thirey, 4th – Caidance Latham, 5th – Wyatt Philpot
Senior A
1st – Taylor Baker, 2nd – Kairi Hutchinson, 3rd – Mikala Hatfield
Senior B
1st – Danica Henderson, 2nd – Rianna Muller, 3rd – Shelbie Panetta, 4th – Aiden Philpot
RALLY OBEDIENCE GOLD AWARD – DANICA HENDERSON
Novice B Gold, Silver, Bronze Medal
Gold – Andrew Thirey
Silver – Austin Bene, Caidance Latham, Wyatt Philpot
Novice A
Gold – Taylor Baker, Kairi Hutchinson, Mya Haines
Silver – Mikala Hatfield, Blythe Hughes, Melody Haines
GROOMING CLASS
Junior A
1st – Isaiah Thirey, 2nd – Melody Haines, 3rd – Mya Haines, 4th – Sam Jordan, 5th – Emmit Addison, 6th – Natalie Adae
Junior B
1st – Austin Terrell, 2nd – Noah Adae, 3rd – Sam Lamb, 4th – Austin Bene
Intermediate A
1st – Blythe Hughes, 2nd – Dominic Allen
Intermediate B
1st – Andrew Thirey, 2nd – Wyatt Philpot, 3rd – Caidance Latham, 4th – Mackenzi Oeder, 5th – Elizabeth Smith
Senior A
1st – Kairi Hutchinson, 2nd – Taylor Baker, 3rd – Mikala Hatfield
Senior B
1st – Danica Henderson, 2nd – Shelbie Panetta, 3rd – Aiden Philpot
DAP DOG ACHIEVEMENT PROGRAM – ON LINE PROGRAM ALL ABOUT DOGS INTERVIEW ONLY -CAELYN CRUEA