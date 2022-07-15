Xenia couple killed in Greene Co. crash

GREENE COUNTY — A Xenia couple died in an accident Friday morning in Silvercreek Township, Greene County.

The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 35 East, near State Route 72, at approximately 5:40 a.m.

Initial reports indicate the semi-truck and trailer, driven by Derrick Everett, 58 of Raleigh, N.C., was stopped in the right eastbound lane of US Route 35.

The semi-trailer was struck in the rear by a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu that was also eastbound in the right lane. The driver of the Malibu, Mark Cummings, 64, and wife, Karen Cummings, 65, both of Xenia, were pronounced deceased at the scene, stated the OSHP in a news release.

Everett was not injured.

US 35 East was closed from 5:40 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Jamestown Police Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Silvercreek Township Fire Department, Cedarville Township Fire Department, and New Jasper Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

