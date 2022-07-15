Posted on by

Creative Projects/Cooking Challenge winners


In the 2022 Clinton County Fair Cooking Challenge B1 for 8-9 year olds: 1st Zane Harris, 2nd Addison Uhrig, 3rd Janey King, 4th Arabella Boris, 5th Natalie Adae. Winners in Creative Projects also include (photos not available): Best Overall Clothing — (tie) Jenna Allemang and Courtney Parker; and, Modeling — Beginner, Ellie Sizemore; Intermediate, Stella Woodrum; Advanced, Courtney Parker. Best Overall Clothing: (tie) Jenna Allemang and Courtney Parker. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com.

Cakes Junior: Ava Fife, 1st Junior Beginner Cakes; Kara Beckett 2nd; Stella Woodrum, 3rd; Audrey Wilson, 1st Junior Intermediate Cakes (best overall junior cake); Brianna Mobley, 1st Senior Intermediate.


Cooking Challenge Advanced: 1st Addison Swope.


Cooking Challenge B2 for 10-11 year-olds: 1st Lilly Pinkerton, 2nd Gracelynn Boggs, 3rd Lydia Murphy


Quilts: Josie King, 1st. You Can Quilt.


Scrap photography: Lydia Murphy, 1st Miniature Gardens; Josey King, 5th Photography 1; Miya Murphy, 1st Junior Scrapbooking; Brianna Lewis, 5th Jr Creative Arts; Emma Showen, 4th Photography; Josiah Mobley, 4th Junior Creative Arts.


