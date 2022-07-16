Woman dies in Clinton County two-vehicle accident

CHESTER TWP. —A Xenia woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Chester Township, Clinton County.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. on State Route 380 north of Katys Lane.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Ford Focus operated by Heather Cole, 27, of Xenia, was southbound on State Route 380, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.

A 2021 Freightliner Truck, operated by Jeffrey Thompson, 51, of Urbana, was northbound on State Route 380. The Ford Focus drove left of center and was struck by the Freightliner, the OSHP reported, and both vehicles traveled off the west side of the roadway.

Cole was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel, the OSHP stated.

Thompson was transported to Greene Memorial via EMS with non-serious injuries.

Units assisting on scene were the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Township Fire Department and EMS, Wilmington Fire Department, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Collins Towing and Fox Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-3.jpg