Clinton County Fair’s roping show

In the 2022 Roping Show, Kegan Smithson showing in the advanced dummy-roping with the rest of the class waiting in line for their turn.

Mia VanGundy competing in barrels.

For Overall Showman, from left are Overall Jr. Showman Parker Dixon, show judge Tyler Ayres, and Overall Sr. Showman Preston Dixon.

Brody Fisher riding in the breakaway roping class.