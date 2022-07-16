Motorcyclist killed, rider injured in Harlan Twp. crash

HARLAN TWP., Warren County — A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Warren County near Blanchester on Friday.

Thomas Williams, 32, of Felicity and Elizabeth Herlinger, 34, of Leesburg, were eastbound on State Route 28 on a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post in a news release.

Williams lost control of the motorcycle and slid into a guardrail, causing both occupants to be ejected, the OSHP stated.

Both were flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where Williams was pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation. The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Coroner’s Office, and Harlan Twp. Fire and EMS.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-5.jpg