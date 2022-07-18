Local Briefs: Volunteer for Clean-Up Wilmington this Saturday; VBS at Richland UMC

Help Clean-up Wilmington

Clean-Up Wilmington July event is Saturday, July 23 from 9-11 a.m. They are seeking volunteers of all ages to assist with beautification projects and litter removal.

Meet at 42 ½ W. Sugartree St. at Sugartree Community Square for instructions and supplies.

For more information, contact Annen Vance at [email protected] or 937-382-6509.

VBS at Richland UMC

Richland United Methodist Church at 52 Melvin Road is having Vacation Bible School July 25-29 from 9:15-11:30 a.m.. The theme this year is “Put On The Armor of God.”

Children from age 3 through those entering grade 7 are invited to attend.