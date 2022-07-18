WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 11 and July 15:

• Whitney Britain, 25, of New Vienna, two counts of drug instrument possession, two counts of theft, O.V.I., sentenced to 510 days in jail (464 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 13, 2022-July 12, 2023, $2,075 fine, assessed $850 court costs. Britain must take part in supervised probation with an ankle monitor, complete inpatient treatment, must have no contact with the theft victim, and comply with all recommendations. Britain will be strictly monitored for any and all violations. Additional charges of obstructing official business, theft, two additional drug instrument possession charges, and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Tiffany Sturgill, 24, of Blanchester, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (108 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $510 court costs. The physical control offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Sturgill must take part in two years of supervised probation, complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and may not drive until license is valid. ALS vacated. Additional charges of fictitious registration, failure to control, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-financial, and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine were dismissed.

• Donovan Shelton, 33, of Port William, protection order violation, sentenced to 180 days in jail (162 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Shelton must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $300 of the fine. Shelton must have no contact with the victim. The protection order remains in effect. Two additional protection order violation charges were dismissed.

• Robert J. Brown, 33, of Mt. Vernon, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from July 15, 2022-July 14, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Brown must take part in two years of unsupervised probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 26.

• Kain Carter, 22, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from May 13, 2022-May 12, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Carter must take part in unsupervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective July 14. An O.V.I.-high test and a speeding offense were dismissed.

• Devin Johnson, 19, of Wilmington, criminal damages, obstructing official business, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Johnson must take part in supervised probation and must commit no further offenses for four years. Restitution open for 120 days. A theft charge was dismissed.

• Floyd Sholler, 43, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Sholler must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for one year.

• Donnie Sizemore, 52, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $105, assessed $170 court costs.

• Devin Jordan, 28, of Wilmington, no fishing license, fined $15, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Jordan.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_gavel-pic-3.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574