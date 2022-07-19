Former Wilmington man gets prison for rape of child

WILMINGTON — A man accused of raping a child received prison time after pleading guilty.

Travis Eldridge, 28, was sentenced Monday to serve at least 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to four felony 1 rape charges in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Eldridge to serve time in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Eldridge will also have to register as a Tier III Sex Offender for life.

In April, Wilmington Police Detective Scott Baker, along with a Clinton County Child Protective Service investigator, met with the victim at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Mayerson Center, according to court documents.

The victim advised the incidents occurred “lots” of times while living at their Wilmington home on Fife Avenue and apparently at their previous residence in Morehead, Kentucky. The victim advised Eldridge touched her inappropriately and engaged in multiple forms of sexual assault.

The victim described the assaults as hurting them, causing injury.

The guilty plea resulted in the dismissal of two counts of felony 3 gross sexual imposition, and one count of disseminating harmful material to a juvenile — a felony 4.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_gavel-pic-4.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574