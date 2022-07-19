Quilt donated to deserving veteran

Hero Quilt Committee Chairman Jack Rose (left) — with the assistance of Charlie Shoemaker, Wilmington Veterans Post 49 Finance Officer (right) — on Saturday surprised Mike Sutton, Post 49 Adjutant and Assistant Finance Officer, with a well-deserved presentation of a Hero Quilt, donated by the Clinton County Quilt Guild. Sutton has been a dedicated member of Post 49 for years and has served as Post Commander and Honor Guard Commander, as well as other positions in which he has always fulfilled all the duties associated with the office he assumed. Chairman Rose said, “Mike has always gone above and beyond and deserves this small recognition.”

Hero Quilt Committee Chairman Jack Rose (left) — with the assistance of Charlie Shoemaker, Wilmington Veterans Post 49 Finance Officer (right) — on Saturday surprised Mike Sutton, Post 49 Adjutant and Assistant Finance Officer, with a well-deserved presentation of a Hero Quilt, donated by the Clinton County Quilt Guild. Sutton has been a dedicated member of Post 49 for years and has served as Post Commander and Honor Guard Commander, as well as other positions in which he has always fulfilled all the duties associated with the office he assumed. Chairman Rose said, “Mike has always gone above and beyond and deserves this small recognition.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_MIKE-SUTTON-QUILT-PRESENTATION-PIC.jpg Hero Quilt Committee Chairman Jack Rose (left) — with the assistance of Charlie Shoemaker, Wilmington Veterans Post 49 Finance Officer (right) — on Saturday surprised Mike Sutton, Post 49 Adjutant and Assistant Finance Officer, with a well-deserved presentation of a Hero Quilt, donated by the Clinton County Quilt Guild. Sutton has been a dedicated member of Post 49 for years and has served as Post Commander and Honor Guard Commander, as well as other positions in which he has always fulfilled all the duties associated with the office he assumed. Chairman Rose said, “Mike has always gone above and beyond and deserves this small recognition.” Submitted photo