Clinton County commissioners recognize East Clinton Clay Target Club

WILMINGTON — The student-athletes involved with the outdoor clay target shooting club at East Clinton were commended this week by Clinton County commissioners for finishing third in the team standings of the 2022 Ohio State High School Clay Target League state tournament.
The extracurricular activity at East Clinton was started about four years ago, said Coach Bruce Warren.
According to their T-shirts and caps, they go by the name East Clinton Astros Clay Target Club.
The student-athletes involved with the outdoor clay target shooting club at East Clinton were commended this week by Clinton County commissioners for finishing third in the team standings of the 2022 Ohio State High School Clay Target League state tournament. The extracurricular activity at East Clinton was started about four years ago, said Coach Bruce Warren. According to their T-shirts and caps, they go by the name East Clinton Astros Clay Target Club.