CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Wilmington male for allegedly having control of a vehicle while intoxicated at 1:06 a.m. on July 16. According to the report, deputies responded to a fast food restaurant on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington on the report of an intoxicated subject in the drive-thru.

• At 1:03 a.m. on July 17, deputies responded to a Gleason Road residence in Sabina/Wilson Township on a theft report. According to the report, a 43-year-old Waynesville female reported a 42-year-old Clarksville male had stolen her property. The victim stated the suspect was going to help clean out a storage unit in Wilmington. After cleaning the storage unit, they went to a residence on Pansy Road that the victim wasn’t familiar with. The victim asked the suspect if she could use the restroom at the residence, and the suspect “began to act differently and threatening her.” The suspect had “charged” at the victim “several times” resulting in her going inside the residence. The suspect drove down the road and ran into nearby woods. The report indicates $765 worth of items were stolen including Suboxone, a stand-up dehumidifier, and HDMI cords.

• At 2:42 p.m. on July 16, a 23-year-old Blanchester male reported items were stolen from a Kentucky Avenue residence in Wilmington/Union Township. The report lists a DeWalt cordless drill as damaged and another one as stolen. Original hardwood flooring was reported as damaged.

• At 5:22 p.m. on July 15, a 34-year-old Clarksville male reported someone had taken his identity to obtain food stamps in another state. A 35-year-old female from North Carolina was listed as a suspect.

