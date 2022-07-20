Reserve hog brings $4,150

The reserve champion market hog exhibited by Reese DeBold of the Final Drive 4-H Club brought a premium of $4,150. The contributing sponsors are Carter Lumber, Clinton Electrical & Plumbing Supply, The Melvin Stone Co., Bush Auto Place, Pierson Excavating LLC, Trusty Insurance Agency, Merchants National Bank, American Equipment Service, Webbland Farm Excavating Corp., Ag-Pro Wilmington, Croghan Farms, Pro Install, Ryan Frommling – Realtor with Coldwell Banker Heritage, Farm Credit Mid-America, DeBold Builders, Derek and Kelli Jamison, Bane – Welker / Mark Stewart, Henry and William Hildebrandt, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Vital Fitness, Marci and Mitchell Ellis, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, Bee Wild Honey Farm LLC, Kyle Wilson – Agri Gold, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Schneder Farms LLC, McCarty Gardens, Emma Mathews Photography, Terry and Beth Habermehl, Healthsource of Ohio, W. A. Hodson Inc., Bower Family Farms, McConnell Veterinary Services, Bronson Door Co., Kasey Smith Auctioneer – The Wendt Group, Brady and Donna Snyder, Thompson Farms, No. 1 China Buffet, Accurate Soils, Clinton Animal Care Center, Barton Farms, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Dan DeBold, American Legion / Wilmington City Treasurer, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rose Pros, Webbland Poured Walls, Nutrien Ag Solutions, D&E Equipment Co. Inc., and Cornerstone Carpentry.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal