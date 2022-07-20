Reserve feeder collects $300

The reserve champion market feeder exhibited by Taylor Barton of the Final Drive 4-H Club collected $300. The contributing sponsors are Trusty Insurance Agency, Ag-Pro Wilmington, Farm Credit Mid-America, Barron Ag Service, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Bronson Door Co., Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and Kile Landscaping.
The reserve champion market feeder exhibited by Taylor Barton of the Final Drive 4-H Club collected $300. The contributing sponsors are Trusty Insurance Agency, Ag-Pro Wilmington, Farm Credit Mid-America, Barron Ag Service, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Bronson Door Co., Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and Kile Landscaping.