Supreme senior cow collects $2,325

The supreme senior cow exhibited by Caili Baumann of the Blanchester / Great Oaks FFA chapter collected $2,325. The contributing sponsors are Doug Grant Trucking, American Equipment Service, Merchants National Bank, Bottom-Line Farm, Kwest Communications, Baker Boer Goats, anonymous, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rippling Rock Herefords, Kyle Wilson – Agri Gold, Peoples Bank, New Horizon Farm & Dairy, Wilson Livestock Services, Paul Hall & Associates, Gary Quallen Family, No. 1 China Buffet, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chandra Sullivan, First State Bank, Prenger’s Inc., and D&E Equipment Co. Inc.

The supreme senior cow exhibited by Caili Baumann of the Blanchester / Great Oaks FFA chapter collected $2,325. The contributing sponsors are Doug Grant Trucking, American Equipment Service, Merchants National Bank, Bottom-Line Farm, Kwest Communications, Baker Boer Goats, anonymous, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rippling Rock Herefords, Kyle Wilson – Agri Gold, Peoples Bank, New Horizon Farm & Dairy, Wilson Livestock Services, Paul Hall & Associates, Gary Quallen Family, No. 1 China Buffet, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chandra Sullivan, First State Bank, Prenger’s Inc., and D&E Equipment Co. Inc. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/07/web1_grand_snr_cow_c.jpg The supreme senior cow exhibited by Caili Baumann of the Blanchester / Great Oaks FFA chapter collected $2,325. The contributing sponsors are Doug Grant Trucking, American Equipment Service, Merchants National Bank, Bottom-Line Farm, Kwest Communications, Baker Boer Goats, anonymous, Groves Tire & Service LLC, Rippling Rock Herefords, Kyle Wilson – Agri Gold, Peoples Bank, New Horizon Farm & Dairy, Wilson Livestock Services, Paul Hall & Associates, Gary Quallen Family, No. 1 China Buffet, Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Chandra Sullivan, First State Bank, Prenger’s Inc., and D&E Equipment Co. Inc. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal