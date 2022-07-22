Stage set for downtown to rock this weekend

WILMINGTON — Rock the Block weekend is about to kickoff in downtown Wilmington tonight (Friday).

Sugartree Street will be closed for festivities, with opening ceremonies set for 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles Stage on Sugartree Street prior to free concerts with SIIN taking the outdoor stage followed by The Crue-A Motley Crue Tribute Experience. (Note that the Dirty Deeds Xtreme AC/DC band had to cancel, but The Crue is stepping up to fill their slot.)

Stryper will take the Murphy Theatre stage at 7 p.m. Friday for a ticketed event. Then there will be a special post-party show at the Fraternal Order of Eagles by Dragon’s Eye.

On Saturday, both Sugartree Street and Main Street will be closed starting at 3 p.m. On Sugartree and performing for free are Enmy and Eternal Frequency.

At 7 p.m. Saturday at the Murphy, Night Ranger will perform in a ticketed event. Starting at 8 p.m. on Main Street, Sunset Blvd. (an ’80s rock cover band) and Mr. Speed (Kiss tribute band) will perform.

— — —

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal