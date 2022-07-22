Posted on by

Kids and seahorses go together


Eli Massey displays a marbleized seahorse he made this week at Family Craft Night at the Clinton-Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

At Family Craft Night this week at the Clinton-Massie branch of the Wilmington Public Library, 7-year-old Eli Massey makes a marbleized seahorse. A key component is shaving cream, shown in the disposable pan. The craft activity was facilitated by the library’s children’s specialist staffer Sarah Rogers Hackney.


