Rockin’ into the weekend

WILMINGTON — Rock the Block weekend kicked off in downtown Wilmington Friday evening.

It began with the ticketed Stryper concert inside the Murphy Theatre, and outside on Sugartree Street with performances from SIIN and from The Crue, a Motley Crue tribute band.

On Saturday, both Sugartree Street and Main Street will be closed starting at 3 p.m. On Sugartree and performing for free are Enmy and Eternal Frequency.

At 7 p.m. Saturday at the Murphy, Night Ranger will perform in a ticketed event. Starting at 8 p.m. on Main Street, Sunset Blvd. (an ’80s rock cover band) and Mr. Speed (Kiss tribute band) will perform.

— — —

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal