3 injured in head-on crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — A Friday night head-on crash between two vehicles on South South Street in Wilmington sent three people to hospitals.

A Dodge van, driven by Eric Privett, 48 of Williamsburg, was heading southbound on South South (U.S. Route 68) while a Toyota sedan, operated by Halona Wisecup, 24 of Wilmington, was going northbound on the street. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the curb and then went left-of-center striking the van head-on, said Sgt. Drew Hertlein of the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at the area of the South Street bridge which is located not far from the laundromat. It was reported to the state patrol at 10:22 p.m. Friday.

“All the occupants were transported by EMS from the scene,” said Hertlein. Initially, all three occupants went to Clinton Memorial Hospital, but Wisecup and her passenger, Aalyiah Wilson, 18 of South Lebanon, were later transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton by medical helicopter.

There was no cause immediately known at the scene for why the Toyota struck the curb, bringing about the head-on collision. The investigation is continuing.

Wilmington police and the Wilmington Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal