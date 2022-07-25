Chamber: Safety Council participation cuts workers’ comp rate

The enrollment period deadline is July 31 for new Safety Council members interested in qualifying for a 2 percent rebate on workers’ compensation premiums. The rebate offer excludes self-insuring employers or state agencies.

Employers must meet all rebate program eligibility requirements to be eligible for any rebate. To receive a 2 percent rebate, local companies must meet two criteria:

• Join the Highland-Fayette-Clinton Safety Council no later than July 31.

• Send a representative to at least 10 meetings between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022. Meetings always include lunch and a 40- to 45-minute safety-related program.

BWC Safety Councils can also help you: Learn techniques for increasing safety, health, and wellness in your workplace; Network and share best practices with other employers in your community; identify resources to assist you in your accident prevention efforts; and access risk management information and strategies to reduce your worker’s compensation costs.

To join the Highland-Fayette-Clinton Safety Council or for information, visit www.hfcsafetycouncil.com or contact Dessie Rogers at the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 937-382-2737 or [email protected]

